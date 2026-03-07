I’ve Been Part of the Problem

Look, I’m gonna say something here that might ruffle some feathers. I’ve spent the last 20 years in journalism, and I’ve been part of the problem. Yeah, I said it. We all have our biases, and pretending we don’t is just plain ridiculous. I’ve worked at major publications, edited hundreds of articles, and I’ve seen it all. The spin, the framing, the little tweaks that make a story lean one way or another. It’s not always malicious—often, it’s just human nature. But it’s there, and we need to talk about it.

I remember back in 2008, during the financial crisis, I was editing a piece about the bailouts. My editor, let’s call him Marcus, kept pushing me to make the banks sound like the real victims. “They’re just trying to survive,” he’d say. I pushed back, but eventually, I caved. The story ran, and I felt dirty. That’s the thing about bias—it’s sneaky. It creeps in when you least expect it.

We’re All Biased, Get Over It

Here’s the deal: everyone has biases. You, me, that guy who delivers your mail. It’s impossible to be completely neutral. But in journalism, we’re supposed to be objective, right? Ha! That’s a joke. Objectivity is a myth. It’s a nice idea, but it’s not realistic. What we can do is be transparent about our biases and work to minimize their impact. That’s the best we can hope for.

Take my friend Sarah, for example. She’s a reporter at a major newspaper. She covers politics, and she’s openly liberal. But she’s also one of the most fair-minded journalists I know. She’ll give the other side a platform, even if she disagrees with them. She’ll fact-check her own work, and she’ll call out her own biases when she sees them. That’s the kind of honesty we need more of in journalism.

I was talking to a colleague named Dave last Tuesday over coffee at the place on 5th. He said, “You know, I think people are tired of the spin. They just want the facts.” I asked, “Do you really believe that?” He shrugged. “I mean, yeah. I think so.” I told him, “I’m not sure. People love drama. They love a good story. And sometimes, the truth isn’t all that exciting.”

The Internet Has Made It Worse

And don’t even get me started on the internet. It’s made everything worse. Back in my day, we had editors, fact-checkers, and a whole team of people making sure the story was straight. Now? Anyone with a laptop and a Twitter account can be a journalist. And that’s not always a good thing.

I read this article last week about a guy who started a news site in his basement. He had no background in journalism, no training, nothing. But he had an opinion, and he was gonna share it with the world. The problem? His facts were wrong. His sources were shady. And his bias? Off the charts. But did that stop him? Nope. He’s out there, spreading misinformation, and people are lapping it up.

It’s frustrating. It’s like we’re living in a world where facts don’t matter anymore. Where the loudest voice wins, not the most accurate one. And that’s a problem. A big one.

What Can We Do About It?

So, what’s the solution? I’m not sure. But I have a few ideas. First, we need to teach media literacy. People need to know how to spot bias, how to fact-check, and how to think critically about the news they consume. That’s not gonna happen overnight, but it’s a start.

Second, we need to hold journalists accountable. If a reporter is consistently biased, call them out on it. If a publication is pushing an agenda, say something. Silence is complicity, and we can’t afford to be silent anymore.

And finally, we need to support quality journalism. Subscribe to publications that do good work. Share their stories. Pay for their content. Because if we don’t, we’re gonna lose them. And then what? We’ll be left with nothing but basement bloggers and Twitter pundits.

I’m not saying it’s gonna be easy. It’s not. But it’s necessary. Because the truth matters. And we need people out there fighting for it.

Oh, and One More Thing…

About the Author

Sarah Thompson has been a senior magazine editor for over 20 years. She’s worked at major publications, edited countless articles, and has seen the industry evolve (and devolve) firsthand. She’s opinionated, blunt, and not afraid to call out BS when she sees it. When she’s not editing, she’s probably arguing about politics on Twitter or binge-watching true crime documentaries.