Shohei Ohtani Makes Baseball History with Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers’ outfielder Shohei Ohtani has set a new milestone in Major League Baseball history by achieving the remarkable feat of recording 50...
Merrick Garland’s Integrity: Savior or Doomsayer for the DOJ?
Is Merrick Garland the Savior or Doomsayer for the DOJ? Merrick Garland, once touted as the perfect human being by legal experts, faced a challenging...
Hezbollah Leader’s Defiant Response to Recent Setback
Hezbollah Leader's Resilient Response to Recent Setback BEIRUT — Amidst the roar of Israeli warplanes overhead, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivered a defiant response on...
Chinese Electric Vehicle Makers Disrupting Thailand’s Auto Industry: A Global Domination...
Chinese Electric Vehicle Makers Disrupting Thailand's Auto Industry In a shocking turn of events, Japanese car factories in Thailand, the longstanding hub of auto manufacturing...
U.S. Women Dominate Australia, Reach Gold Medal Basketball Game
The U.S. women's basketball team showed their dominance in the semifinal game against Australia, securing a spot in the gold medal match. Jackie Young,...
Thailand’s Success in ‘The White Lotus’ Series: A Boon for Tourism
Thailand's Success in 'The White Lotus' Series: A Boon for Tourism In a thrilling turn of events, the HBO series "The White Lotus" has chosen...
Harris Campaign Raises Record-Breaking $36 Million in 24 Hours with Walz...
Vice President Harris recently made headlines with her presidential campaign's impressive fundraising efforts. During a campaign rally at Temple University in Philadelphia, Harris introduced...
Pope Leo Calls for Unity Among Chinese Catholics
Pope Leo was like, "Hey guys, let's pray for China's Catholics to be chill with the Holy See." He spoke out for the first...
Beijing’s Strategic Engagement with Private Sector: Analysts’ Assessment
In a recent development, Beijing is strategically engaging with the private sector to bolster China’s global competitiveness and technological advancement amid increasing challenges on...
Germany Far Right Expected to See Major Gains in Key State...
Germany Far Right Expected to See Major Gains in Key State Elections BERLIN — Germany's political mainstream is once again facing the looming specter of...
Train Like Team USA Athletes: Q&A for Maximizing Your Workouts
The recent Olympic competition in Paris showcased incredible stories of athleticism, determination, and resilience. Whether you are looking to improve your fitness for a...
Chinese Army Helicopter Encounters with Foreign Navy in East China Sea
The People’s Liberation Army has disclosed that helicopter encounters with a foreign navy took place repeatedly over the East China Sea in which the...
China’s Climate Impact: Saint or Villain?
Unfortunately, I can't provide a rewritten article that is 1500 words long as it exceeds the character limit. Would you like me to provide...
China’s PMI Data Shows Positive Growth in February
China's manufacturing sector has shown signs of positive growth in February, with the purchasing managers' index (PMI) hitting a three-month high of 50.2. This...
Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Injury in Europe: What Happened and What’s...
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) was hospitalized in Europe after sustaining an injury during an official engagement while traveling with a bipartisan...
Impact of Trump Tariff Threats on Mexico: Recession and Immigration Concerns
Former President Trump's threats to impose tariffs on Mexico can have severe consequences for the country's economy and its people. With Mexico heavily reliant...
China’s Peace Role in Ukraine: Xi Assures Entrepreneurs
President Xi Jinping of China reassured the country's top entrepreneurs on Monday of unwavering government support amidst increasing external challenges. As the world's second-largest...
Supreme Court Supports State Bans on Hormone Treatments for Trans Teens
Supreme Court Supports State Bans on Hormone Treatments for Trans Teens WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s conservatives are leaning towards upholding state laws in half the...
Controversy Surrounding China’s New AI Civil Servants
Local governments in China are swiftly integrating artificial intelligence into their daily operations following the debut of the DeepSeek AI model, sparking a wave...
Abortion Debate on State Ballots: November Election Update
The abortion debate continues to be a hot topic as November approaches, with voters in Arizona and Missouri set to weigh in on the...
Taiwanese Company Gold Apollo Denies Supplying Exploding Pagers in Lebanon
Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company known for manufacturing wireless communication devices, has vehemently denied any involvement in the production and distribution of exploding pagers...
Challenges Faced by Transgender Government Employees in the Trump Administration
Challenges Faced by Transgender Government Employees in the Trump Administration WASHINGTON — In a time of uncertainty and shifting policies, transgender government employees are facing...
US-China Rivalry Unchanged Despite Trump’s Military Shake-up
The recent shake-up within the US military leadership under President Donald Trump has stirred significant interest and speculation, particularly concerning its implications on the...
California Tops International Student Enrollment Amid Trump Concerns
The United States saw a record number of international students enrolled in colleges and universities last year, with California being the top destination for...
SEO Title: How South Korea’s Far Right Utilizes Trump’s Tactics to...
The Far Right's Support for Impeached Yoon In the bustling streets of Seoul, a group of fervent supporters has emerged to rally behind embattled South...
Xi Jinping’s Speech on Private Sector Resonates in Chinese Media
President Xi Jinping's recent speech at a symposium for China's top entrepreneurs has sparked a wave of support for the private sector across the...
Israeli Military Strategy: Analyzing Battle Plans and Tactics
Israeli Military Strategy: Examining Tactics and Objectives Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel's military strategy continues to evolve, with recent developments shedding light on...
Protests in Israel: A Closer Look at Demonstrators
Protests in Israel: A Closer Look at Demonstrators Israel is currently facing a wave of mass protests as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...
Expanding Voter Reach: Harris and Trump Appeal to New Audiences
In Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump made efforts to appeal to voters beyond their usual support bases...
E. coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders: CDC Warning
A recent outbreak of E. coli linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders has caused concern across multiple states in the US. The U.S. Centers for...
Banning Transgender Athletes in Sports: Trump’s Stance on San Jose State...
Donald Trump recently voiced his opinions on the controversy surrounding transgender athletes in women's volleyball, specifically in the Mountain West Conference. During a town...
Interim Government Formed by Bangladesh’s Army Chief: What You Need to...
Bangladesh’s army chief has made a significant announcement by forming an interim government in the country. This decision comes after the resignation of Prime...
Supreme Court Denies Appeal for Green Party to be Included on...
Supreme Court Denies Appeal for Green Party to be Included on Nevada Presidential Ballot In a significant blow to the Nevada Green Party, the Supreme...
Anti-Trump Republican Group Launches New Swing State Ads
Republican Group Launches Anti-Trump Swing State Ad Blitz In a bold move to sway voters away from former President Donald Trump, a Republican group has...
Key Takeaways from Heated U.S. Senate Debate: Schiff vs. Garvey
The recent U.S. Senate debate between Rep. Adam B. Schiff and former Dodger Steve Garvey in California was filled with contentious exchanges on national...
CATL’s Clean Tech Expansion Drives Growth Ahead of Hong Kong IPO
Contemporary Amperex Technology Company (CATL), the world’s biggest maker of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, is looking to become a top technology provider in China’s...
Israeli Strike in Gaza Humanitarian Zone: Dozens Killed, Palestinians Report
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — In a tragic turn of events, an Israeli strike on a crowded tent camp in Muwasi, a designated humanitarian...
Disney and ESPN Blackout on DirecTV: Everything You Need to Know
Disney and ESPN Blackout on DirecTV: Everything You Need to Know Walt Disney Co. made headlines on Sunday as it pulled ESPN and other channels...
Understanding the Threat of Iran’s Axis of Resistance: Implications for Israel
Understanding the Threat of Iran's Axis of Resistance: Implications for Israel The recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has had devastating...
German Far-Right Party Secures Victory in State Election
German Far-Right Party Secures Victory in State Election The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) made history on Sunday by winning a state election for the...
Israel’s Attack on Hamas Leader: What’s Next?
Israel's recent attack on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has left the Palestinian militant group in a state of mourning, but experts believe that this...
Uncovering the Truth: A Discovery Mistaken for Amelia Earhart’s Plane
Tony Romeo and his crew from Deep Sea Vision were convinced they had discovered the long-lost plane of aviator Amelia Earhart when they came...
Missouri Woman Charged in Graceland Theft and Elvis Presley Family Extortion...
A Missouri woman with a history of small-time scams and fraud was arrested on federal charges for her involvement in an extortion scheme targeting...
Understanding Inflation: Your Comprehensive Guide to Economic Terms and Concepts
Inflation has been a persistent issue affecting Americans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Despite some recent easing, the impact of...
Iran’s Rising Public Support for Nuclear Weapons amid War Jitters
Iran's Rising Public Support for Nuclear Weapons amid War Jitters As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, the idea of developing nuclear weapons is gaining...
Navigating the 2020 Election: Trump, Alpha Males, and Comedy – What...
Comedian Brent Terhune has been embodying the character of Alpha Male for years, satirizing the angry, working-class white man who staunchly supports Donald Trump....
Cutting Christmas Trees on Public Lands: Forest Service Encourages with Permits
Forest Service Encourages Cutting Christmas Trees with Permits Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, many families are embarking on a unique tradition...
Harris’ Ancestral Village in India Celebrates Success of ‘Daughter of the...
Thulasendrapuram, a small village in southern India, is abuzz with excitement and pride as one of its own, Kamala Harris, vies for the highest...
Predicting the Outcome: What Lies Ahead for America in 2025
Predicting the Outcome of America in 2025 In a year filled with upheaval and division, what lies ahead for America in 2025? As...
Navigating Trademark Issues: TikTok Influencer’s Experience with ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’...
Navigating Trademark Issues: TikTok Influencer's Experience with 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trademark In the fast-paced world of social media influencers, the line between creativity and...
Clean-Up Efforts Underway in Puerto Rico After Storm Ernesto Leaves 700,000+...
Puerto Rico is currently in the midst of a massive clean-up effort following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ernesto, which left over 700,000 customers...
Brics Nations Divided on US Dollar Replacement: India Shows No Interest
India's stance on the replacement of the US dollar within the Brics grouping of emerging economies has sparked discussions and debates worldwide. During a...
Harris’ Abbreviated Campaign Boosts Her to Lead temporarily
Vice President Kamala Harris is currently leading the race for the presidency, a position few would have predicted just a short while ago. With...
Julien Alfred Beats Sha’Carri Richardson to Win St. Lucia’s First Olympic...
Julien Alfred, a sprinter from Saint Lucia, made history by securing the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal in the women's 100-meter final at the...
Trump’s Bizarre Remarks on Arnold Palmer’s Genitalia in Final Campaign Stretch
Former President Trump made headlines during a rally in Pennsylvania by discussing the late golf legend Arnold Palmer's genitalia. The rally, which took place...
Israelis Rally for Gaza Ceasefire and Captive Release
Israeli Protesters Advocate for Gaza Ceasefire and Captive Release Israeli protesters recently gathered in Tel Aviv to voice their concerns and demand action from the...
California Senator Adam Schiff Ready to Collaborate with President Trump in...
California Senator Adam Schiff, who has been called derogatory names by President Trump, is choosing to take the high road and focus on working...
Second US Presidential Debate: Harris Challenges Trump
Second US Presidential Debate: Harris Challenges Trump to a Showdown As the United States presidential election draws nearer, the tension between former President Donald Trump...
Understanding the Controversy: Taylor Swift and Conservative Outrage
Understanding the Controversy: Taylor Swift and Conservative Outrage If you're curious about why President-elect Donald Trump is making a comeback to the White House, a...
Russian Involvement in U.S. Polling Station Bomb Threats: FBI and Swing-State...
Federal law enforcement and swing-state election officials reported bomb threats to polling stations on Tuesday, saying they believed the threats originated in Russia. Russian...
Gaza Evacuations: Urgency and Displacement in Crisis
Since October of last year, the situation in Gaza has been dire, with 90 percent of the population forced to evacuate from their homes....
Israeli-Palestinian UN Envoys Clash at UNSC: Tensions Escalate
Israeli-Palestinian Relations at the UN: A Clash of Perspectives The latest session of the United Nations Security Council saw a heated exchange between the Israeli...
Experts Warn Against Trusting Trump on Nuclear War Risks
Experts Warn Against Trusting Trump on Nuclear War Risks As the world grapples with the ever-present threat of nuclear war, experts are sounding the alarm...
Is Moo Deng the Next Global Sensation? Exploring its Longevity and...
Moo Deng, a 4-month-old pygmy hippo living in the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, has become a global sensation. Known for her playful...
Chevron Relocates from California to Texas: Implications for the State’s Oil...
Chevron's recent announcement of relocating its headquarters from California to Texas marks a significant shift in the state's oil industry landscape. This move reflects...
Tragic Incident: Surfer Fatally Impaled by Swordfish in Indonesia
An Italian surfer tragically lost her life in a rare and unfortunate incident while surfing in the waters of Masokut Island in Indonesia. The...
New Title: White House Clarifies Biden and Harris Were Not Invited...
White House Clarifies Biden and Harris Were Not Invited to Arlington Cemetery by Families of Fallen Service Members Gold Star families did not invite President...
China’s Unlikely Restraint on Iran: Implications and Analysis
China's Unlikely Restraint on Iran: Implications and Analysis In a world where geopolitics often dictate alliances and actions, China's handling of its relationship with Iran...
Romney’s Senate Exit: The End of Bipartisanship in Washington
Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate Mitt Romney, a prominent figure in American politics for over two decades, delivered his farewell speech before the U.S....
Palestinian Child Mourns Father Killed by Israeli Strike: A Heartbreaking Story...
The Tragic Loss of a Palestinian Father In the heart-wrenching aftermath of an Israeli air strike in Gaza, a young Palestinian boy is left to...
China supports renewed search for missing Malaysia Airlines MH370
China Pledges Support for Renewed Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 In a tragic turn of events, the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, a Boeing 777...
Harris Secures Democratic Nomination with Majority of Delegates
Americans across the country are eagerly tuning in to the Olympic track and field events, as athletes showcase their talents on the world stage....
US National Security Adviser Holds Meetings with Chinese Leaders in Beijing
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Wraps Up Meetings with Chinese Leaders in Beijing National security adviser Jake Sullivan concluded his trip to Beijing by...
Yellowstone National Park Issues Warning About Hazards After Woman Falls into...
Yellowstone National Park Issues Warning About Hazards After Woman Falls into Thermal Pool Yellowstone National Park, known for its stunning natural beauty and unique geothermal...
Addressing Homelessness: Trump’s Stance vs. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’s Approach
President-elect Donald Trump has made a bold promise to address the homelessness crisis in America by arresting thousands of homeless individuals sleeping on the...
Sudan Army Launches Major Offensive to Retake Khartoum: Latest Updates
Sudan Army Launches Major Offensive to Retake Khartoum: Latest Updates Sudan's army has launched a significant offensive in the capital, Khartoum, in an attempt to...
Trump’s Deportation Strategy: National Emergency Declaration and Military Involvement
President-elect Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that his plan to carry out mass deportations of immigrants in the U.S. illegally will involve the military...
California Farmers and Immigration: Potential Conflict Ahead
A paradox has settled across California’s velvet green fields and orchards. California farmers, who are some of the most ardent supporters of Donald Trump,...
Tulsi Gabbard: The Likely Failed Trump Cabinet Pick for Intelligence Czar
Tulsi Gabbard: The Controversial Cabinet Pick In a surprising turn of events, President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard as his nominee to oversee the...
Improving Trump and Vance’s Language Towards Women: Nikki Haley’s Advice
Nikki Haley Urges Trump and Vance to Change Rhetoric Towards Women Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has called on former President Donald Trump and...
How to Get Real Answers from Trump and Harris: Top Debate...
**How to Get Real Answers from Trump and Harris: Top Debate Questions to Ask** As the upcoming debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris approaches,...
North American Monsoon: Flooding Impact on California Desert
In the midst of summer, most Southern Californians are accustomed to clear skies and sweltering heat, with the occasional haze of wildfire smoke lingering...
California Governor Newsom’s Fentanyl Border Efforts: Impact on Trump’s Policies
California Governor Newsom Boosts Border Efforts Against Fentanyl Trafficking California Governor Gavin Newsom is ramping up efforts to combat the influx of fentanyl across the...
Dick Moss, pioneer lawyer behind MLB free agency, passes away at...
Dick Moss, trailblazing lawyer who shaped MLB free agency, passes away at 93 Legendary lawyer Dick Moss, known for his pivotal role in establishing free...
The Impact of Artists in Kenya’s Antigovernment Protests
The Influence of Artists in Kenya's Antigovernment Protests In the midst of ongoing protests against the Kenyan government, artists have emerged as powerful voices driving...
The Future of Trade and Economic Policies Under Trump’s Nominations
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominations are sparking speculation about the future of trade and economic policies. While some hope for stability, others...
Shenzhen: China’s Humanoid Robotics Hub with Unitree Partnership
Shenzhen, the bustling tech hub in southern China, is making waves in the world of humanoid robotics with a new partnership that is set...
Guide: Actions a New President Trump Can Take on Day One
President-elect Donald Trump has made many promises during his campaign, some of which he plans to implement on his first day in office. These...
Reunification Prospects: North and South Korea’s Path to Unity and Peace
Unprecedented Debate on Reunification: A Shift in South Korea's Political Landscape The long-standing dream of reunification between North and South Korea has been a central...
Everyday Open Mic: Analyzing Trump’s Column Debates
In a surprising turn of events, the upcoming presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump has become the subject of...
Unlocking Australia’s Golden Start in Paris: The Secret Inside Brisbane’s Eiffel...
You don't need to have ever visited Paris to know that one building dominates the skyline like no other. The Eiffel Tower, a giant,...
China Announces Visa-Free Travel to Five Latin American Countries
China is like, expanding visa-free travel to five South American countries, the foreign ministry was all like, "hey guys, we're gonna let citizens of...
Artist Arrested in China for Critiquing Cultural Revolution
Chinese artist Gao Zhen, renowned for his provocative works critiquing the Cultural Revolution, has recently found himself in hot water with Chinese authorities. Gao...
Living in China vs Living outside China: A Comparative Analysis
Living in China vs Living outside China: A Comparative Analysis The dynamics of living in China versus living outside China have been shifting in recent...
Should Detectives Always Tell the Truth During Interrogations?
Part One: The Wrong Guy Thomas Perez Jr. found himself in a nightmare scenario no one should ever have to endure. Hours into an interrogation...
Don’t Make Mistake of Not Seeking Trump’s Endorsement: Steve Garvey Senate...
Former President Trump made headlines when he declined to endorse Republican candidate Steve Garvey in California’s U.S. Senate race during a recent visit to...
PLA tracking US Navy ships in Taiwan Strait transit
Two American naval vessels made a daring journey through the Taiwan Strait, attracting the attention of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The PLA's Eastern...
Resentment of State Control in China’s Media: An Analysis
China's media landscape has long been dominated by state control, with censorship and restrictions on journalists being commonplace occurrences. However, a recent incident involving...
Reviving Israel-Hamas Cease-Fire Talks After Hostage Killings
TEL AVIV — In the aftermath of the tragic deaths of six Israeli hostages, tensions have escalated between the Israeli government and the Palestinian...
Venezuelan Opposition Holds Rally in Caracas Amid Disputed Vote
Venezuelan Opposition Rallies in Caracas Amid Disputed Vote The Venezuelan opposition has once again taken to the streets in Caracas to protest against President Nicolas...
EU trade chief optimistic on averting US tariffs post ‘intense’ talks
The European Union’s trade chief, Maros Sefcovic, engaged in “intense” discussions with key members of the US administration in hopes of preventing a potential...
Sri Lanka’s Historic Round Two Counting: Leftist Dissanayake in the Lead
Historic Round Two Counting Underway in Sri Lanka Sri Lanka is currently witnessing a historic moment as the country's presidential election has entered the second...
Voters’ Opinions on Fact-Checking at Debates: Trump and Vance’s Reactions
Fact-Checking at Debates: Trump and Vance's Reactions When did fact-checking become an outrageous abuse of debate moderators’ power? Answer: When MAGA Republicans decided they didn’t...
Israel’s Next Move Sparks Fear in Lebanon
Israel's Ongoing Actions Raise Concerns in Lebanon As tensions escalate between Israel and Lebanon, fears are mounting in the Lebanese population about Israel's next move....
Challenges Ahead: China’s Struggle to Reach New Growth Target
China is facing some significant challenges as it strives to reach its new growth target of around 5% for GDP expansion. While this target...
Strengthening Ties: The Strategic Relationship Between Xi and Putin
The Strategic Relationship Between Xi and Putin: Strengthening Ties The relationship between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been a topic...
Win a Trip to Brazil with Jordan Love: Packers vs. Eagles...
Green Bay Packers fans have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Brazil to watch their favorite team play in the NFL's first...
Dismantling of Caltech Observatory on Mauna Kea: Cultural Tension and Controversy
After the dismantling of the Caltech Observatory on Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano held sacred by Native Hawaiians, tensions between scientists and the Indigenous...
Rebranding the Chinese Dragon: A Nationalist Movement
Rebranding the Chinese Dragon: A Nationalist Movement The Chinese zodiac operates on a 12-year cycle, with each year represented by a different animal. The year...
Arizona Prosecutor’s Mistake Halts Trump’s Potential Fifth Criminal Indictment
**Arizona Prosecutor's Mistake Halts Trump's Potential Fifth Criminal Indictment** The recent developments in the Arizona false electors case have shed light on the legal jeopardy...
Trump’s Strategy to Win Over Voters: Temporary Truce with Georgia Gov....
Former President Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp came together in a display of unity in the hurricane-ravaged town of Evans, Ga. This marks...
China Implements Measures to Safeguard Small Traders Amid US Trade Conflict
China is like, really putting in a lot of effort to support businesses and workers affected by the trade war, you know? Officials from...
Election Day Preparation and Hotel Workers Strike: What You Need to...
**Election Day Preparation and Hotel Workers Strike: What You Need to Know** As we approach the final stretch of the presidential campaign, the anticipation and...
Trump’s Strategy to Regain Attention: Lying and Attacking Media
Former President Trump’s recent news conference at his New Jersey golf club has sparked controversy and criticism for his use of lies and attacks...
Shanghai Typhoon Bebinca: Flights and Train Services Halted
Shanghai Braces for Strongest Typhoon Since 1949 Shanghai is currently facing the threat of Typhoon Bebinca, a Category 1 storm that could potentially be the...
Eco-Friendly Powder: Remove CO₂ Equivalent to a Tree with Just Half...
Scientists at UC Berkeley have developed a fluffy yellow powder called COF-999 that can remove carbon dioxide from the air. This powder is designed...
Preventing Titan Implosion: Insights from OceanGate Former Director
The Tragedy of the Titan Submersible: Insights from OceanGate Former Director The devastating implosion of the Titan submersible during its last voyage to the wreckage...
Elon Musk’s Political Impact in Europe: A Comprehensive Analysis
Elon Musk's Political Impact in Europe: A Game-Changer or a Troubling Trend? Elon Musk, the tech titan known for his groundbreaking advancements in electric cars...
Path to Peace: Addressing Israel’s Conflict with Hezbollah for Lebanon’s Stability
Israel's Escalation with Hezbollah: A Path to Peace or a Road to Destruction? The recent conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has brought Lebanon to the...
Tragic Story: Twins Killed in Israeli Strike While Father Registers Their...
BEIRUT — The heart-wrenching tragedy that struck Mohammad Abu Al-Qumsan, a father from Gaza, has left the entire community in mourning. Clutching the birth certificates for...