Premier Li Qiang is set to reveal China’s economic targets during the opening ceremony of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s top legislature. Against the backdrop of global chaos sparked by US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, China is facing external uncertainties and mounting economic pressure from the US. As the “two sessions” kick off, these meetings hold significant importance as they offer a glimpse into Beijing’s strategy for the upcoming year.

During these crucial sessions, Premier Li is anticipated to address China’s plans to counter the uncertainties and position the nation as a pillar of stability in the face of economic challenges. One of the key areas of focus will be the measures the Chinese government plans to implement to stimulate the economy. Eyes are also on whether Premier Li will provide hints about potential additional stimulus efforts to complement the measures introduced late last year.

2025 marks the culmination of China’s ambitious “Made in China 2025” plan aimed at enhancing the country’s technological and innovation capabilities. Additionally, it is the final year of the 14th five-year plan. Premier Li is expected to shed light on the next phase of science and technology development in China, as well as strategies to support private entrepreneurs. The anticipation is high, especially with the buzz surrounding the home-grown AI model, DeepSeek.

While Premier Li might not explicitly mention the US, China’s ongoing efforts to navigate the impact of tariffs and trade policies imposed by the Trump administration will likely be an underlying theme of the government work report.

Expert journalists including Jane Cai, Frank Chen, Yuanyue Dang, Ji Siqi, Xinlu Liang, Josephine Ma, Sylvia Ma, Luna Sun, and Enoch Wong are on the ground to provide comprehensive coverage of the events unfolding at the National People’s Congress.

China’s Economic Strategy Amidst Global Uncertainties

As Premier Li Qiang takes the stage at the National People’s Congress to unveil China’s economic targets, the nation finds itself at a critical juncture. With the specter of external uncertainties looming large and economic pressures mounting, all eyes are on Beijing’s response. As the world grapples with the aftermath of the Trump administration’s policies, China’s strategic moves will hold far-reaching implications for global economic dynamics.

The Road Ahead: China’s Technological and Innovation Landscape

In the final stretch of the “Made in China 2025” plan and the 14th five-year plan, Premier Li’s address is eagerly awaited for insights into the future of China’s science and technology landscape. Against the backdrop of growing enthusiasm for indigenous innovations like DeepSeek, the premier’s remarks are poised to shape the trajectory of China’s technological prowess and support for private entrepreneurs. The stakes are high as China positions itself as a frontrunner in the global innovation race.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates and expert analysis on China’s economic targets and strategic imperatives unveiled at the National People’s Congress. Premier Li’s speech promises to set the tone for China’s economic roadmap in the face of unprecedented challenges.