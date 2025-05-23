The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first China-invented painkiller designed as a non-opioid alternative, giving it the potential to curb fentanyl-related overdose deaths. Qamzova, developed by Nanjing-based biotech firm Delova, is the world’s first long-acting injectable analgesic – offering 24-hour pain relief through a single daily injection and marking a milestone for China’s growing pharmaceutical industry. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medication belongs to the same group of painkillers as aspirin and ibuprofen. It contains a high concentration of meloxicam, a compound commonly used to reduce pain and inflammation. According to Sino Biopharmaceutical, the Chinese conglomerate that owns the commercial rights to Qamzova, clinical trials showed it was effective in reducing post-surgical reliance on opioids. By providing a safer, long-acting treatment for moderate-to-severe pain, Qamzova directly addresses the US overdose epidemic fuelled by addictive opioids, including fentanyl – a synthetic drug linked to tens of thousands of deaths annually. Qamzova’s arrival underscores China’s rising role in innovative medicines development while offering healthcare professionals a critical tool to mitigate opioid dependency risks and improve patient recovery.