A Florida man on a cross-country flight from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., attacked a passenger for about a minute, as reported by a federal agent. The victim, who was asleep and caught off guard, was left with blood splattered on the suspect’s lime green windbreaker. The violent assault resulted in blood splatters on nearby seats, walls, and windows from the victim’s head and face.

Luckily, the victim’s screams alerted a bystander who intervened, subdued the attacker, and kept him at bay until the plane landed. The assailant, identified as Florida resident Everett Chad Nelson, now faces federal assault charges. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed, and Nelson is scheduled to appear in court on December 11.

The FBI was notified of the incident by the Transportation Security Administration during the flight from San Francisco to Dulles Airport in Virginia. Nelson, seated four rows from the back of the 82-seat plane, attacked a sleeping male passenger two hours into the flight, causing injuries to the victim’s eyes and nose.

After another passenger intervened and separated the two, the victim received medical attention from a doctor on board. Nelson was then moved to the front of the plane and closely monitored by the intervening passenger until they landed. United Airlines commended the quick action of their crew and passengers in handling the situation.

The flight arrived on time and was met by paramedics and law enforcement at the gate. The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting its own investigation into the incident, as there have been numerous reports of unruly passengers this year, totaling around 1,700 incidents.

