Clifton, Arizona is a town with a rich history deeply rooted in the mining industry. With the decline of the mining sector in recent years, the town has seen a decrease in population and opportunities. However, one local leader, Janeene Carrillo, is working to revitalize the town and create a more sustainable future for Clifton.

Carrillo, a third-generation miner and member of the town council, is determined to bring new businesses to Clifton and reduce the town’s reliance on the Morenci copper mine. She envisions national chains like Old Navy and Target setting up shop in Clifton, providing residents with more options for shopping and dining. Additionally, she hopes to attract a truck stop to capitalize on the traffic passing through the area.

Despite the challenges facing Clifton, Carrillo remains optimistic about the town’s future. She believes that by diversifying the local economy and investing in municipal services like youth sports, Clifton can thrive beyond the mining industry. However, she also acknowledges the lack of attention Clifton receives from the media and policymakers, noting that the town often feels overlooked and forgotten.

One of the key issues Carrillo is passionate about is ensuring that the stories of Latino miners and their contributions to the mining industry are told and recognized. She highlights the struggles that Mexican miners faced in the past, including discrimination and segregation, and emphasizes the need for these stories to be shared with the broader American public.

In the upcoming election, Carrillo plans to vote for Kamala Harris, citing her support for investments in the mining industry as a key factor in her decision. She believes that Harris’s policies align with the needs of Clifton and hopes that the Biden administration’s commitment to clean energy initiatives will benefit the town in the long run.

As I left Clifton and headed towards my next destination, I reflected on the resilience and determination of leaders like Janeene Carrillo. Despite the challenges they face, they remain committed to building a better future for their communities and ensuring that their voices are heard. Clifton may be a small town in the Arizona mining country, but it is home to a vibrant community with big dreams and even bigger potential.