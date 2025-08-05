Vice President Kamala Harris has been making waves with her campaign against Project 2025, the extensive policy agenda crafted for former President Trump by his Republican allies. At rallies, Harris has been drawing laughs and applause by poking fun at the sheer size of the 887-page document. Her remarks serve to highlight what she and other Democrats perceive as a radical Trump agenda, while also showcasing Harris’ focus on themes of “freedom” and contrasting herself with Trump. However, some critics have pointed out that Harris has yet to fully unveil her own comprehensive vision for the country, opting instead to campaign on broad pledges and contrasts with the former president.

As Harris continues her campaign against Trump, the pressure is mounting for her to provide more specific details on her policy proposals, particularly in areas where she may differ from President Biden or where her stance has evolved since the 2020 Democratic primary. While Harris has promised to roll out more economic policies in the coming weeks, some observers have raised concerns about the lack of detailed plans thus far. In comparison, Trump’s proposals have often been criticized for being vague or extreme, prompting him to distance himself from Project 2025.

One of the key challenges for Harris lies in striking a balance between outlining her policy priorities and maintaining a positive political momentum. With the Democratic National Convention on the horizon, Harris and her team are expected to showcase more specifics, including the party’s platform, which is currently in draft form. The upcoming event in Chicago will provide a platform for Harris to delve deeper into her policy agenda and address pressing issues facing the nation.

### A Closer Look at Policy Differences

While Harris has yet to create an issues section on her campaign website, she has been vocal about her commitment to working for the middle class, expanding reproductive rights, and adopting a more balanced approach to immigration. Her emphasis on freedom and the future has resonated with supporters, but some critics have called for more concrete policy proposals to address the complex challenges facing the country.

In contrast to Harris, Trump’s presidency was marked by a series of controversial policy decisions and executive orders. His administration faced criticism for its handling of issues such as healthcare, immigration, and law enforcement. As Harris seeks to differentiate herself from the former president, she will need to articulate a clear vision for the future and provide detailed policy plans to address the pressing needs of the American people.

### On Mideast Violence

Recent developments in the Middle East, particularly the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, have underscored the need for Harris to respond to international crises. While she has called for a cease-fire deal between the warring parties, Harris has stopped short of outlining specific policy differences with the Biden administration on the issue. As the situation continues to unfold, Harris will face growing pressure to clarify her stance on key foreign policy issues and demonstrate her leadership on the world stage.

Natasha Hall, a senior fellow with the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that the current events in the region are likely to force a reckoning for Harris. While she has aligned herself with Biden’s foreign policy approach, questions remain about how her policies in the Middle East would differ from those of the current administration. As Harris navigates the complexities of international relations, she will need to strike a delicate balance between maintaining continuity with Biden’s policies and asserting her own leadership style.

### On Health and Crime

Healthcare and criminal justice are two critical policy areas where Harris will need to articulate her vision and propose concrete solutions. While she has shifted away from her previous support for a single-payer healthcare plan, Harris has emphasized her commitment to protecting the Affordable Care Act and expanding access to affordable care. However, without a detailed plan in place, it remains to be seen how Harris intends to address the challenges facing the healthcare system and ensure access to quality care for all Americans.

Similarly, Harris’ record as a prosecutor has come under scrutiny, with some questioning her stance on law and order. While she has highlighted her prosecutorial experience, Harris has yet to lay out a comprehensive criminal justice platform. As she navigates these complex policy areas, Harris will need to strike a balance between addressing systemic issues within the criminal justice system and maintaining public safety.

### On Income Disparity

The issue of income disparity remains a pressing concern for many Americans, and Harris has vowed to prioritize policies that address the needs of low-wage workers and vulnerable populations. Reverend William Barber, an anti-poverty activist, praised Harris for focusing on issues that impact everyday Americans, particularly those living in poverty. Harris has pledged to prioritize unions, a living wage, and other key issues in her campaign, signaling a commitment to addressing income inequality and economic disparities.

As Harris continues to outline her policy agenda, she will need to provide more details on how she plans to tackle income inequality and promote economic equity. Dan Geldon, a top advisor on Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 campaign, emphasized the importance of Harris’ commitments to holding corporations accountable and protecting consumers. Harris’ proposals to address price gouging, junk fees, and other economic injustices will be closely scrutinized as voters evaluate her plans to address income inequality.

### On the Border

Immigration policy has been a contentious issue in American politics, and Harris has faced criticism for her handling of the border crisis. While she has emphasized her role in prosecuting human traffickers and smugglers as California’s attorney general, Harris has yet to lay out a comprehensive immigration agenda. As she seeks to differentiate herself from Trump’s hardline approach to immigration, Harris will need to clarify her stance on key issues such as border security and pathways to citizenship.

Doris Meissner, director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute, noted that Harris’ tough talk on immigration reform signals a willingness to assert her own leadership style on the issue. While Harris has expressed support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, questions remain about how her policies in the Middle East will differ from those of the Biden administration. As Harris navigates these complex foreign policy challenges, she will need to strike a delicate balance between maintaining continuity with Biden’s policies and asserting her own vision for the future.