**Biden Welcomes Great-Grandchild Amid L.A. Wildfires Crisis**

President Biden shared a heartwarming moment amidst the chaos of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. In the midst of a briefing on the wildfires, Biden joyously announced that he had become a great-grandfather on Wednesday.

**A Joyful Announcement Amidst Crisis**

During a visit to a Santa Monica firehouse, President Biden excitedly revealed the news to those present. The Bidens had been in Los Angeles to dedicate two national monuments in California and to await the arrival of their great-grandchild. Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi, had a planned Cesarean section at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday.

**A Mix-Up and a Heartwarming Photo**

In a moment of excitement, Biden shared that Naomi had given birth to a 10-pound, 4-ounce “baby girl,” only to correct himself moments later, revealing that it was, in fact, a “baby boy.” Later that day, First Lady Jill Biden took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself and the president cradling their great-grandson, William Brannon Neal IV.

**A Bittersweet Moment**

The president’s announcement, though filled with joy, came in the midst of a sobering briefing on the wildfires. Biden had just received updates on the fires, some of the most destructive in L.A.’s recent history. He shared the heartbreaking news that his son Hunter’s Malibu home had likely been destroyed by the fires.

**Reflecting on a Day of Contrasts**

Despite the mix of emotions, President Biden expressed gratitude and optimism. “I’ll remember this day for a lot of reasons,” he shared with the audience, receiving polite applause in response.

In the midst of crisis, a moment of joy and celebration brought light and hope. President Biden’s announcement of becoming a great-grandfather serves as a reminder of the power of family and resilience in the face of adversity.