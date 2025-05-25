China’s ruling Communist Party is getting ready for a big shindig later this year, with President Xi Jinping hinting that the focus will be on the next five-year plan for the country’s economic and political goals. Xi mentioned that the party’s central leadership is currently “organising the drafting of a proposal for the 15th five-year plan”, as reported by Xinhua on Monday. If you’re curious, a one-month online public consultation has also kicked off to gather feedback on the formulation of the plan.

The proposal Xi talked about will need to get the thumbs up from a plenary session of the party, following its rules, and will be fleshed out during next year’s annual legislative session in March. This is the first official heads-up about that plenary session – a meetup of over 370 full and alternate members of the party’s Central Committee, also known as the fourth plenum. The current 14th five-year plan wraps up this year, and the next one (covering 2026 to 2030) will be discussed during the plenary session before being unveiled to the public in March next year. So, yeah, big things happening in China’s political arena, folks.

