For many young people in China, the government’s call to prepare for retirement decades in advance feels out of touch with reality. With rising job uncertainty amid a slowing economy, stagnant wages and mounting pressures around housing and marriage, most young employees interviewed by the Post said they were too preoccupied with present circumstances to think about old age – and that retirement was simply too distant to prioritise in a rapidly changing world.

Government’s Retirement Call: Out of Touch with Reality

Wu Ruoshi, a 29-year-old public sector worker based in Wuhan, shared her thoughts on the matter. “There’s no point constantly worrying about the future – I’d rather just focus on living well right now,” she said. “Sure, retirement is important, but just thinking about it doesn’t help. It only creates stress. Who knows, maybe I’ll have a robot taking care of me when I’m old anyway.”

The Chinese government, as well as many academics, have been warning about the risks posed by the country's rapidly ageing population. They have urged young people to begin planning early for retirement and highlight the importance of the newly expanded personal pension system – a voluntary, supplementary programme aimed at encouraging individuals to build up their retirement savings, as part of broader pension reforms.

In recent years, the Chinese government, along with many academics, have warned of the long-term risks posed by the country's rapidly ageing population. A trend exacerbated by a strained state pension system, they have urged young people to begin planning early for retirement, and highlight the importance of the newly expanded personal pension system – a voluntary, supplementary programme aimed at encouraging individuals to build up their retirement savings, as part of broader pension reforms.

