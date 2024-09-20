Yellowstone National Park Issues Warning About Hazards After Woman Falls into Thermal Pool

Yellowstone National Park, known for its stunning natural beauty and unique geothermal features, recently issued a warning to visitors after a New Hampshire woman suffered third-degree burns in a thermal pool accident. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can be found in the park, from scalding hot springs to deadly wildlife.

Thermal Pool Accident

The 60-year-old woman was injured while walking off trail near Mallard Lake Trailhead and the iconic Old Faithful geyser. Park officials reported that she accidentally broke through the crust of a thermal pool and plunged her leg into the scalding hot water, resulting in second- and third-degree burns. She was quickly evaluated at a park medical clinic and then transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The woman, who was visiting the park with her husband and dog, was breaking the second rule of what the park calls the Yellowstone Pledge: “Follow the beaten path.” This rule emphasizes the importance of staying on designated boardwalks in thermal areas to protect both visitors and the park itself. Leaving the boardwalks or reaching into hot water can have severe consequences, as demonstrated by this unfortunate accident.

Park Hazards

Yellowstone National Park is home to a wide range of hazards beyond the thermal pools. Bears, bison, and other wildlife pose risks to visitors, with at least eight people killed by bears and numerous others injured by bison in recent years. The park’s lakes and rivers have also claimed over 100 lives, highlighting the need for caution and awareness while exploring the area.

The Yellowstone Pledge

To help protect visitors from these dangers, park officials urge everyone to adhere to the Yellowstone Pledge, a set of guidelines designed to enhance safety and preserve the park’s natural resources. In addition to following the beaten path in thermal areas, the pledge includes rules such as staying a safe distance from wildlife, carrying bear spray, and properly disposing of trash in bear-resistant cans.

Beware of Wildlife

One of the most important aspects of the Yellowstone Pledge is respect for wildlife. Visitors are reminded to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other animals. Feeding wildlife is strictly prohibited, as it can lead to dangerous encounters and disrupt the animals’ natural behavior. Hiking in groups is also recommended, as statistics show that solo hikers are more likely to be injured by bears than those in groups.

Recent Incidents

Despite efforts to educate visitors about safety measures, incidents involving wildlife continue to occur in Yellowstone. In March 2022, a hiker from Montana died after being attacked by a grizzly bear just north of the park. In another tragic incident, an 83-year-old woman was gored by a bison near Yellowstone Lake, underscoring the need for vigilance and caution while exploring the park’s wilderness.

Final Thoughts

As visitors continue to flock to Yellowstone National Park to experience its natural wonders, it is essential to remember the potential hazards that exist within this pristine environment. By following the Yellowstone Pledge, respecting wildlife, and staying informed about safety protocols, visitors can enjoy a memorable and safe experience in one of America’s most iconic national parks. Remember, the beauty of Yellowstone is matched only by its untamed wilderness, so always be prepared and stay vigilant to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit.