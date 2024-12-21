WASHINGTON – In a historic move, senior U.S. diplomats made their way to Damascus for a groundbreaking meeting with the Syrian rebels who successfully overthrew the longtime dictator Bashar Assad. This marked the first formal encounter between U.S. officials and the rebel group, which Washington officially recognizes as terrorists. The meeting aimed to address crucial issues surrounding the transitional government established by the rebels, emphasizing the importance of respecting the rights of Syria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups, as well as women’s rights. Additionally, the diplomats received new leads on the whereabouts of the long-missing American journalist, Austin Tice, but were unable to confirm his location or status.

Gestures of goodwill were extended during the meeting, with the Biden administration deciding to cancel a $10-million bounty placed on the leader of the rebels, Ahmed Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad Julani. Barbara Leaf, the top U.S. diplomat for the Middle East, led the delegation, accompanied by Roger Carstens, the lead official for hostage negotiations, and former special envoy for Syria, Daniel Rubinstein. Following their departure from Damascus, they provided insights to reporters via telephone.

Complexities and Challenges

This significant meeting comes at a critical juncture in Syria’s tumultuous history, with the Assad regime, supported by Russia and Iran, responsible for the deaths of thousands and the torture of countless individuals in horrific secret prisons. Assad’s recent flight from the country as rebels under Sharaa’s leadership seized control of Damascus marks the end of an oppressive regime that reigned for over fifty years. However, the road ahead is fraught with complexities for U.S. policymakers, given the formal designation of the rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as a terrorist organization.

Assessing the Situation

Barbara Leaf refrained from commenting on whether HTS would be removed from the terror list or if sanctions would be lifted, underscoring the need for concrete actions to gauge the group’s intentions. Despite HTS’s roots in extremist organizations like Islamic State and Al Qaeda, the group claims to have undergone reforms and presents a more moderate stance under Sharaa’s leadership. Leaf expressed cautious optimism regarding Sharaa’s purported pragmatism and moderation, emphasizing the importance of assessing actions rather than words in evaluating the group’s credibility.

Justice for Austin Tice

The plight of Austin Tice, a journalist abducted in 2012, remains at the forefront of U.S. efforts in Syria. Roger Carstens highlighted the ongoing search for Tice, acknowledging the challenges posed by limited U.S. presence in the region. Despite previous beliefs regarding the number of clandestine prisons maintained by Assad, emerging evidence suggests a far greater extent of such facilities, complicating efforts to locate Tice. Carstens reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to securing Tice’s safe return, pledging relentless pursuit until conclusive information is obtained.

As the world watches these unprecedented developments unfold, the stakes are high for all parties involved, with the promise of potential shifts in diplomatic relations and regional dynamics hanging in the balance. The outcome of these deliberations could chart a new course for Syria’s future and shape international responses to conflict resolution and human rights advocacy.