Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver a significant speech from the National Mall, a spot previously used by former President Trump for a rally that ended in chaos. The location of Harris’ speech aims to emphasize the threat that Trump poses to democracy and the need to prioritize country over party.

Harris’ campaign is working to appeal to conservatives who are uneasy with the direction of the Republican Party under Trump’s leadership. The recent remarks made by Trump at a rally in New York have been divisive and have further highlighted the need for a change in leadership. The campaign is hoping to convey Harris’ vision for the country as one focused on the people and their needs, rather than personal grievances.

The race between Harris and Trump is tight, with polling showing a close competition in key swing states such as Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. Both candidates are putting in a significant amount of effort and resources into these states, recognizing the importance of winning over the final group of persuadable voters.

Harris’ message is clear – it is time for a change and a shift towards a more inclusive and people-centered government. The location of her speech, with the White House in the background, serves as a stark contrast to Trump’s self-focused approach. The campaign believes that Americans are ready to move on from the Trump era and are looking for a leader who is genuinely concerned about their well-being.

As the election day nears, the stakes are high for both candidates. The outcome of the race will not only determine the next President but will also shape the future of the country. Harris’ speech is a reminder of the importance of standing up for democracy and choosing a leader who will prioritize the needs of the people above all else.