In the picturesque village of Kfarakka in north Lebanon, the spotlight is shining on Massad Boulos, a Lebanese American billionaire with close ties to President-elect Donald Trump. Boulos, whose son Michael is married to Trump’s daughter Tiffany, has been touted as a potential envoy to Lebanon in hopes of bringing an end to the ongoing war with Israel.

Amidst the devastation caused by the conflict, many Lebanese are looking to Boulos to leverage his family connection to Trump and advocate for peace in the region. During the U.S. election campaign, Boulos served as an unofficial representative to Arab and Muslim American communities, promoting Trump as a strong leader capable of achieving peace in Lebanon and addressing the Palestinian issue.

The potential influence of Boulos was evident in areas like Dearborn, Michigan, where a significant Arab American population showed support for Trump in the election. This support underscores the desire for a change in U.S. policy towards the Middle East, particularly in relation to conflicts involving Lebanon and Israel.

The war in Lebanon, which began in 2023 following clashes between Hezbollah and Israel, has resulted in significant casualties and displacement. Boulos’ emergence as a key figure in potential peace negotiations has sparked discussions across the region, with many hoping that his intervention could lead to a resolution of the conflict.

In Kfarakka, where the Boulos family is highly respected for their contributions to the community, residents are optimistic about the possibility of peace. While some express skepticism about Boulos’ priorities and past political ambitions, others believe that his personal rapport with Trump could be a driving force in advocating for Lebanon’s interests.

As Boulos navigates his potential role in peace negotiations, the situation on the ground remains complex. Israeli officials have indicated a willingness to engage in cease-fire talks, but military actions continue to escalate. Amidst these challenges, Boulos’ visit to Lebanon in the coming weeks could signal a new chapter in the efforts to bring about peace in the region.

For the residents of Kfarakka, the hope is that Boulos will prioritize the interests of Lebanon and work towards a sustainable solution to the conflict. As discussions unfold and diplomatic efforts gain momentum, the role of individuals like Boulos in shaping the future of the region becomes increasingly significant.