More than 100 Palestinians have tragically lost their lives, and many others have been injured in a devastating Israeli strike on a school in Gaza City, according to Gaza officials. The attack took place in the al-Daraj district, where three Israeli rockets hit the al-Tabin school. This horrific incident occurred during the dawn prayer, as displaced people sought shelter in the school.

The Gaza Government Media Office condemned the attack, stating that the bombing of innocent civilians during prayer time amounts to genocide and ethnic cleansing. The civil defence agency in Gaza described the strike as a “horrific massacre,” with some victims even catching fire due to the impact of the rockets.

Reports from eyewitnesses indicate that approximately 250 individuals were inside the school at the time of the raid. However, rescue teams faced challenges in providing assistance to those trapped by the flames, as the Israeli military had cut off water access to the area.

In response to the incident, the Israeli army claimed that the school served as a hideout for Hamas terrorists and commanders, justifying the airstrike as a targeted attack on a “command and control center.” However, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad refuted these allegations, emphasizing that Israeli forces have a history of destroying civilian infrastructure under false pretenses.

The casualties from the strike were transported to al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, with many individuals arriving in critical condition. Al Jazeera’s reporters on the ground described the scene as chaotic, with the medical facility struggling to cope with the influx of patients and limited resources.

This attack on the school is not an isolated incident, as it marks the fourth such strike in a week. Despite Israel’s claims that these schools were being used by Hamas, no concrete evidence has been presented to support these allegations. The images emerging from the site of the attack depict a heartbreaking scene of devastation, with bodies scattered on the ground and buildings severely damaged.

The international community must condemn such acts of violence against innocent civilians and hold those responsible for these atrocities accountable. The people of Gaza deserve peace and security, not constant fear and suffering caused by senseless attacks on schools and other civilian infrastructure.