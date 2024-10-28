Former White House chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John F. Kelly, recently spoke out against his former boss, Donald Trump, labeling him as a man who fits the general definition of a fascist. Kelly’s remarks came after Trump made concerning statements about deploying troops to suppress opposition from Democrats. Alongside Kelly, other former Trump aides, such as Gen. Mark A. Milley and John Bolton, have also expressed their concerns about Trump’s behavior and leadership.

Despite these warnings from authoritative sources, it seems that Trump’s core base of supporters remains steadfast in their allegiance to him. Many Trump voters seem to overlook the warnings and continue to support him for various reasons. Some hope for a return to the prosperity seen during Trump’s first two years in office, while others simply believe that Trump will not follow through on some of his more extreme proposals.

However, there is a significant “believability gap” among Trump supporters. While they may think that Trump will not act on his more extreme ideas, he has already attempted to implement many of them during his first term. For instance, his efforts to repeal Obamacare and replace civil servants with loyalists were met with opposition that prevented their full execution. Furthermore, Trump’s desire to use the military against domestic opponents was also thwarted by key officials.

If Trump were to secure a second term, he would likely face less opposition and have a more compliant team of advisors and officials. With the removal of moderate Republicans from Congress and the influence of Trump-appointed judges in federal courts, Trump would have a clearer path to implementing his agenda. This poses a significant risk to the country, as Trump has shown a willingness to act on his most extreme ideas.

As the election day approaches, it is crucial for moderate Republicans and independents to carefully consider the potential consequences of a second Trump term. Despite any economic promises or tax cuts, the dangers of allowing Trump to wield unchecked power and act on his authoritarian impulses are significant. The warnings from his former aides serve as a stark reminder of the potential threats posed by a second term for Trump. It is essential to heed these warnings and make an informed decision at the ballot box.