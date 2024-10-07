I reported from southern Israel on the morning of Oct. 7, 2023. I witnessed the carnage of the Hamas massacre, and I have been covering the subsequent war in Gaza for Fox News over the past 12 months. The situation on the ground is dire, with hostages still held by Hamas and ongoing bombings in Gaza by Israel. This has only widened the divide between Israelis and Palestinians, along with their supporters. It is crucial that the hostages be released and the bombings cease to prevent further suffering and loss of life.

The Hamas attack on Israel, known as Black Saturday, resulted in the deaths of over 800 civilians and 300 soldiers. The brutal killings and kidnappings that occurred during this attack are horrific and should be condemned. In response, Israel has launched airstrikes that have led to the deaths of more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Gazan Health Ministry. The majority of these casualties were civilians, caught in the crossfire of the conflict. The destruction of Gaza and the loss of innocent lives must also be condemned.

It is important to acknowledge the loss of life on both sides of the conflict. The attack on Oct. 7 resulted in the deaths of many Israelis, while the Israeli response has led to a significant number of Palestinian casualties. As a war correspondent, I have witnessed the devastating impact of war in various countries, and the toll it takes on both soldiers and civilians. It is vital to remember the human cost of conflict and to avoid glorifying violence and death.

The lack of empathy and understanding from those outside the conflict zone contributes to the normalization of civilian casualties, which is a dangerous trend. The distinction between combatants and civilians is crucial in upholding international law and the rules of war. Justifying the deaths of civilians based on their background or affiliations is unacceptable and only perpetuates further violence and suffering.

Generalizations about either side of the conflict are not accurate or helpful. Not all Israelis support the military campaign against Gaza, and not all Palestinians support Hamas and its actions. The path to peace lies in diplomacy and negotiations, where both parties must define their terms for a cease-fire and work towards a lasting agreement. It is clear that neither side can completely destroy the other, and a peaceful resolution is the only way forward.

In conclusion, it is imperative that Israel and Hamas end this devastating war. The release of hostages, the protection of civilians, and a commitment to peace are essential to preventing further loss of life and preserving the humanity of all involved. Cease fire and prioritize diplomacy to bring an end to the conflict and pave the way for a more peaceful future for Israelis and Palestinians.