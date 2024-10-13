Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, recently passed away at the age of 96. She was known for her stoic presence as she stood by her husband’s side and raised their many children after his tragic death. Ethel was pregnant with their 11th child when Sen. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968, and she devoted her life to preserving his memory and continuing his legacy.

Despite facing immense personal tragedies, including the deaths of her parents, a brother, and two of her sons, Ethel remained strong in her Catholic faith and never considered remarrying. She was dedicated to honoring her husband’s memory and raising their children in the Kennedy tradition of public service.

Ethel’s life was filled with challenges, from managing a household of rowdy children to coping with personal losses. She was known for her spirited personality and love for pranks, as well as her deep commitment to charitable work and political causes. Her children followed in her footsteps, with many of them pursuing careers in public service and activism.

Throughout her life, Ethel remained resilient in the face of adversity, relying on her faith and her strong sense of purpose to guide her through difficult times. Her legacy lives on through her children and grandchildren, who continue to carry on the Kennedy tradition of service and advocacy.

In addition to her personal struggles, Ethel also faced public scrutiny and criticism, especially in the aftermath of her husband’s death. Despite these challenges, she remained dedicated to her family and her causes, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew her.

Ethel Kennedy’s passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy as a devoted wife, mother, and activist will continue to inspire future generations. She will be remembered for her strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.