Amid China’s recent crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights, queer influencers are utilizing creative techniques, subtle hashtags, and coded language to navigate social media censorship and offer crucial support to the community. A decade ago, LGBTQ+ communities were making strides in China’s traditionally conservative society. However, under President Xi Jinping’s administration, there has been a shift towards tighter controls on LGBTQ+ representation in media and online platforms.

In a chat group for gay youth and their parents, a young man shared his concerns about his mother’s reaction to his coming out. Other users on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese photo-sharing app, reassured him and advised patience. The chat group organizer then warned about potential rule violations, highlighting the constant threat of censorship faced by queer influencers.

Shi Zhujiao, the group’s host, shared a new channel link, recognizing the impermanence of their online presence due to censorship risks. Queer influencers have emerged as a vital source of LGBTQ+ representation in China’s online sphere, walking a fine line between supporting queer expression and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, which could attract government scrutiny.

Shi, a content creator, expressed concerns about potential bans given the ambiguous and uneven enforcement of government directives. Despite the shrinking public space for LGBTQ+ communities in China, influencers like Shi continue to provide support through social media platforms and online channels.

As mainstream LGBTQ+ events face cancellations and restrictions, queer content creators have found innovative ways to thrive online while evading censorship. Wang Shuaishuai, a researcher studying queer representation in Chinese media, noted that creators use coded language and subtle cues to convey queer themes without violating censorship rules.

For instance, subtle gestures and coded language are used in TV shows to communicate intimacy among same-sex characters without direct physical contact. Livestreams targeting LGBTQ+ audiences may employ coded language or gestures to maintain a queer identity while adhering to censorship guidelines.

The rise of online queer communities has enabled individuals like Li Shuning, an estate planning lawyer, to connect with LGBTQ+ clients through social media platforms. Li, known as the “Rainbow Lawyer,” assists LGBTQ+ couples in navigating legal hurdles related to inheritance and spousal rights in the absence of legal recognition for same-sex marriage in China.

Despite the challenges posed by censorship and restrictions, individuals like Wen Jiahan and Zhang Shumei, a lesbian couple, have found ways to share their experiences and support other queer individuals online. By using coded hashtags and subtle references, they aim to create a positive representation of lesbians and provide a sense of community for LGBTQ+ individuals in China.

In conclusion, while LGBTQ+ rights face increasing scrutiny and censorship in China, queer influencers and content creators continue to find ways to support and connect with the community through online platforms. Their resilience and creativity in navigating censorship challenges highlight the importance of online spaces in fostering LGBTQ+ representation and support in restrictive environments.