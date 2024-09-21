Quad Leaders Strategize in Biden’s Hometown to Counter China

US President Joe Biden welcomed the leaders of Australia, India, and Japan to Wilmington, Delaware, for the Quad alliance’s annual summit. The Quad, officially known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, aims to strengthen ties and cooperation among the four countries to address the growing competition with China.

Biden emphasized the importance of the alliance, stating that “the Quad is here to stay.” He outlined plans to deepen the partnership, including the launch of a new cooperation framework between the coastguards of the four nations. The meeting in Biden’s hometown signifies the commitment of the Quad leaders to work together to address regional and global challenges.

Reviving and Elevating the Quad Alliance

The Quad was initially formed in 2007 but dissolved due to objections from China. However, it was revived in 2017, with a renewed focus on promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Since taking office in 2021, President Biden has sought to elevate the Quad as a key component of the US strategy to counter China’s influence in the Asia Pacific.

Last year, the Quad leaders convened virtually for their first summit, and Biden later hosted them at the White House. The summit in Delaware marks another milestone in the Quad’s efforts to deepen cooperation and coordination on regional security and economic issues.

Shared Commitment to Democracy and International Norms

During the summit, the Quad leaders reaffirmed their commitment to upholding a rules-based international order, respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolving disputes peacefully. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region as a shared priority among the Quad members.

While the leaders did not explicitly mention China in their opening remarks, they presented themselves as champions of democracy and defenders of international norms in the Asia Pacific. The Quad serves as a platform for like-minded nations to coordinate on key issues and address common challenges in the region.

Managing Strategic Competition and Disputes

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and managing strategic competition and disputes wisely. He underscored the significance of partnerships like the Quad in fostering dialogue and cooperation among the member countries.

The Quad leaders recognize the need to address regional security challenges, including tensions in the South China Sea, trade issues, and cybersecurity concerns. By working together, they aim to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region while upholding international norms and principles.

As the Quad alliance continues to evolve and deepen its cooperation, the leaders are committed to addressing shared responsibilities and goals to ensure a secure and prosperous future for the region.

China’s Response and US Priorities

The deepening rivalry between the US and China has become a focal point in international relations, with tensions escalating over various issues, including trade disputes, Taiwan, and cybersecurity threats. The US has raised concerns about China’s military support for Russia in the conflict in Ukraine and has called for a more constructive approach to managing the relationship.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has described the competition with China as the most significant challenge in US history. While the US remains engaged in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the strategic competition with China is a top foreign policy priority for the Biden administration.

China has criticized the US for its Cold War mentality and ‘China threat’ narrative, urging Washington to abandon zero-sum thinking and misinterpretations of China’s strategic intentions. Despite the differences between the US and China, both countries recognize the importance of managing their relationship and avoiding unnecessary escalation.

In Conclusion

The Quad leaders’ meeting in Biden’s hometown highlights the alliance’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination in the face of growing competition with China. By reaffirming their shared values and priorities, the Quad members aim to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region while upholding international norms and principles. As the Quad alliance continues to evolve, its role in shaping the strategic landscape of the region will be crucial in addressing key security and economic challenges.