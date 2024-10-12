Former President Trump is set to hold a rally in the Coachella Valley in California, just weeks before the election. The event will take place at 5 p.m. on a polo field at Calhoun Ranch, offering Trump a platform to criticize the liberal policies of Vice President Kamala Harris and the state of California itself. The Coachella Valley, known for its agricultural industry and Latino farmworker population, will allow Trump to address issues such as water, agriculture, and immigration, with Latinos making up nearly 98% of the population in Coachella.

This visit to California marks Trump’s second trip to the Golden State in a month, with a previous stop at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf course in September. He has also announced plans for a rally in New York and recently visited Colorado and Nevada, where he made controversial remarks about Detroit.

Trump’s comments about Detroit have drawn criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike, with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer calling out Trump for disrespecting the city’s progress. Harris also weighed in, stating that Trump’s remarks about Detroit are just one example of why he is unfit to be President.

This trend of Trump criticizing American cities is not new, as he has also targeted Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, all in states crucial to determining the outcome of the presidential election. Despite his efforts to rally support in key battleground states, Trump’s divisive rhetoric has sparked backlash and may impact voter sentiment in these areas.

As the election draws closer, Trump’s campaign strategy of holding rallies in Democratic-leaning states like California and New York raises questions about his motives and goals. While he aims to increase his share of the popular vote, his tactics may alienate voters in key swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin, where his comments have been met with disdain.

Overall, Trump’s visit to the Coachella Valley highlights the importance of key issues like agriculture, immigration, and water rights in California, while also showcasing his confrontational approach to campaigning. The backlash to his recent remarks about Detroit serves as a reminder of the impact of divisive rhetoric in an already polarized political climate.