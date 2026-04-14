The Seattle Seahawks faced some injury concerns during their recent practices. Quarterback Geno Smith missed practice for the second consecutive day due to an injury sustained during Tuesday’s practice. Head coach Mike Macdonald mentioned that Smith got injured on Tuesday but managed to finish the session. Further tests were scheduled for Smith to determine the extent of his injury.

In addition to Smith, center Olu Oluwatimi was dealing with a triceps injury but was expected to return to practice soon. Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones was still positive about his recovery from a hamstring injury, although there were no specific updates. Linebacker Darrell Taylor and cornerback Michael Jackson were also sidelined due to injuries, with Taylor working through a lower-body issue and Jackson undergoing tests for his injury.

Regarding right tackle Abraham Lucas, who is on the physically unable to perform list, there were no new updates provided by Macdonald. The team continues to monitor the health status of its players closely to ensure they are fit for the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen is heading into his third season with a strong determination to perform well. The team has been observing impressive plays during their training camp, with notable touchdown catches and a solid defensive performance. As the players continue to work hard and improve their skills, the Seahawks are gearing up for a successful season ahead.

Overall, the Seahawks are managing their injury concerns while focusing on player development and team performance during training camp. The coaching staff is optimistic about the progress of the players and is working towards a competitive and successful season in the NFL.