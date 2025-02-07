US President Donald Trump recently made a significant decision that will impact the trade relationship between the United States and China. In a move that has captured the attention of many, President Trump signed an executive order to delay tariffs on lower-value packages from China that previously enjoyed exemptions. This delay comes as the US Commerce Department works to ensure that the necessary procedures and systems are in place to process these packages and collect tariff revenue.

The exemption, known as “de minimis,” allowed packages valued at less than US$800 to enter the United States duty-free. This exemption was eliminated as part of an executive order signed by President Trump on February 1, which raised tariffs on Chinese goods by 10 percent. The removal of this tax loophole has significant implications for the cross-border e-commerce industry in China, as vendors who sent small shipments directly to US consumers were previously able to avoid US import duties and customs checks.

The Impact of the Executive Order

President Trump’s decision to delay tariffs on lower-value packages from China has raised several questions and garnered attention from both experts and the general public. One crucial aspect of this decision is the role that the “de minimis” exemption played in driving the growth of China’s cross-border e-commerce industry. By allowing duty-free entry for packages under a certain value, this exemption incentivized vendors to send small shipments directly to US consumers, bypassing import duties and customs checks.

The recent amendment, dated February 5 but signed by President Trump on Friday, outlines that the de minimis treatment will only be available for such articles until the Secretary of Commerce confirms that adequate systems are in place to process and collect applicable tariff revenue. Interestingly, there is some confusion surrounding the timeline of events, as President Trump signed the executive order two days after the amendment’s date. Additionally, there is uncertainty as to why the Commerce Department is involved in this process, given that US Customs and Border Protection typically handles the collection of tariffs.

The Unpredictable Nature of Trade Policies

The abrupt nature of this change echoes a similar unpredictability in trade policies seen recently. The United States Postal Service, for example, made a sudden announcement that it would continue to accept all international inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts, despite an initial 12-hour suspension. This unexpected turn of events highlights the complexities and uncertainties that surround trade relations between countries, especially in the current global economic climate.

In conclusion, President Trump’s decision to delay tariffs on lower-value packages from China marks a significant development in US-China trade relations. The implications of this decision extend beyond just tariffs, impacting the cross-border e-commerce industry and raising questions about the role of various government agencies in trade policy implementation. As the situation continues to evolve, it is essential to stay informed and engaged with the latest updates in international trade policies and their implications for global commerce.