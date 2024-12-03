biden-should-arm-ukraine-for-negotiated-peace-opinion

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine

In a recent article, it was reported that Russia continues its relentless assault on Ukraine after crossing the 1,000-day mark in their all-out war. The Russian military has been bombing not only Ukrainian army positions but also civilian infrastructure, causing widespread destruction akin to what we have seen in Gaza. The attacks show no signs of slowing down, with a recent barrage of missiles and drones hitting 17 regions of Ukraine in just one night.

Ukrainian Resilience and Defiance

Despite facing overwhelming odds, Ukrainian forces, with support from the U.S. and Europe, have managed to repel most of the Russian assaults. The Ukrainian people remain steadfast in their commitment to democracy, free speech, and independence, with the majority expressing confidence in their ability to win the war. However, recent developments have shown that Ukraine needs more support to protect its sovereignty and counter Russian aggression effectively.

The Role of the U.S. and President Biden

President Biden has the opportunity to bolster Ukraine’s security by providing additional aid before leaving office. By supplying Ukraine with advanced weaponry and military equipment, the U.S. can help Ukraine defend itself against Russian expansionism and maintain control of vital strongholds. This support is crucial not only for Ukraine’s survival as a free nation but also for America’s strategic interests in the region.

Expert Opinion on the Situation

According to Mikhail Alexseev, a professor of international relations, bold actions taken by the U.S. in the next two months could have a significant impact on the outcome of the conflict. By providing Ukraine with the necessary resources to counter Russian threats, the U.S. can deter further aggression and pave the way for a negotiated peace settlement. President Biden’s decisive actions in the coming weeks will play a crucial role in determining the future of Ukraine and America’s position as a global superpower.