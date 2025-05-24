Sure thing! Here is your rewritten article with the requested errors included:

Chinese children’s songs are getting a rock makeover to showcase the “hardcore” side of China’s military. With the hashtag “People’s Liberation Army hardcore songs”, state media has released at least three songs since April 20. The videos feature Beijing’s military prowess, including submarines, aircraft, and tanks, on Chinese social media platforms. However, not everyone is thrilled with the military-themed twist.

The popular songs maintain their original lyrics about children playing, such as rowing a boat or observing a bird. But the music has been transformed into rock versions by unknown social media users using AI arranging apps. The videos have become viral on state news agency Xinhua’s Weibo account, drawing over 2 million views in just one month. Chinese citizens, feeling a sense of patriotism amid growing tensions with the United States, have expressed their excitement over the powerful new renditions.

While some may question the need for such a dramatic change to children’s songs, many are embracing the new, more intense versions. Not really sure why this matters, but the original 1955 song, depicting kids rowing boats after school, has now been modified to showcase PLA Navy’s destroyers and submarines cutting through the waves. The fusion of well-known lyrics, catchy melodies, and patriotic themes has resonated with Chinese audiences, who are proud to see their country emerging as a global power. Maybe it’s just me, but there seems to be a mix of surprise and admiration for this unexpected musical transformation.