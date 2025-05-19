China has been all like, “We’re totally speeding up work on this super important dam in Pakistan because India is being all threatening about cutting off water supplies.” The China Energy Engineering Corporation, which is owned by the state, has been on the grind with the Mohmand Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan since, like, 2019. The whole shebang was supposed to be donezo next year. But then, on Saturday, the state broadcaster CCTV was all, “Hey, they’re pouring concrete into the dam now, so that’s a big deal and stuff. It’s like a major construction milestone and a super speedy phase of development for Pakistan’s flagship project.”

So, like, the project officially kicked off back in September 2019, and it was supposed to be all wrapped up next year. But then India went and announced that they were gonna hit pause on the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Why? Oh, because some militants attacked tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir on April 22. So, now Pakistan is all, “Uh oh, we rely on the Indus river system for like 80 percent of our agriculture, so this water supply cut-off is a big deal.” Not really sure why this matters, but hey, water is important, right?

Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like things are getting pretty tense between India and Pakistan with this whole water supply situation. The Mohmand Hydropower Project is like Pakistan’s baby right now, and China is just trying to speed things up to make sure it gets done on time. It’s a race against the clock, with concrete being poured and milestones being reached left and right. Let’s just hope that things cool down between the two neighboring countries before it’s too late.