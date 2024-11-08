Avery Poznanski, a nonbinary transgender senior at UCLA, was thrilled to start testosterone therapy last month after years of self-discovery. However, the excitement quickly turned to fear and dismay when Donald Trump won the presidential election on Tuesday. The 21-year-old felt scared and stunned by the virulently anti-transgender campaign Trump ran.

Transgender and queer individuals across the U.S. are now grappling with the reality that a candidate openly ridiculing them garnered significant support. The loss of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to Trump is particularly distressing and threatening to many. Despite some glimmers of hope, such as Sarah McBride’s election as the first out transgender member of Congress, the overall sentiment is one of devastation and worry about potential loss of rights.

Trump’s campaign was marked by disparaging remarks about transgender individuals and promises to strip away their rights. His anti-transgender rhetoric was a central theme, with attack ads targeting LGBTQ+ communities. The impact of this messaging on his base and supporters has left many feeling devastated.

The Trevor Project, an organization that provides support to queer youth, saw a significant increase in demand for its services following the election. The rise in calls and messages indicates a heightened sense of distress and despair among LGBTQ+ individuals. Transgender activist Erin Reed shared that she had to talk multiple people down from suicidal thoughts on election night.

The fear is particularly pronounced among transgender individuals living in Republican-controlled states that have passed anti-trans measures. The concern now extends to the federal level, with worries about potential legislation that could further restrict rights. There is also a sense of apprehension about potential abandonment by Democrats based on political calculations.

Despite the challenges and fears, there is a call for solidarity and collective organizing to protect transgender rights. The importance of amplifying transgender voices and narratives in discussions about transgender lives is emphasized by community leaders. The need for more positive and constructive conversations about transgender issues is highlighted, as opposed to the fearmongering and negativity perpetuated by Trump.

In California, where laws protect transgender individuals and ensure access to gender-affirming care, there is some sense of security. However, concern remains for transgender individuals in less-friendly states who may face increased risks under the new political climate. The overarching message is one of resilience and determination to live authentically despite the politicization of transgender existences. Living as an act of resistance is a powerful statement of hope and defiance in the face of adversity.