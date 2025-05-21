Ageing dictators, we are told, almost always hide the true state of their declining health. Even after their deaths, courtiers jockeying for power may delay releasing the news. It seems that such a practice has also been common among US presidents, with Joe Biden being the latest example. This shouldn’t be surprising because US presidential powers in fact resemble those of a dictator, albeit with a term limit of four years – or eight if he or she is elected a second time. However, Donald Trump has been publicly musing about a third term, prohibited under the 22nd constitutional amendment following Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four terms.

The past two weeks have been especially damaging to whatever legacy the Biden family hoped to salvage for the former president. A new book – Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson – has exposed how the political and media establishment in Washington together covered up Biden’s declining mental health during the last years of his presidency. This month, the family released the news that Biden is suffering from an especially aggressive form of prostate cancer. Some medical experts say they must have known about the condition long before, given the unparalleled medical check-ups a US president enjoys, unlike most ordinary Americans.

Intriguing Revelations in “Original Sin” Book

The release of the book “Original Sin” by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson has shed light on the alleged cover-up of President Biden’s declining mental health during his last years in office. The political and media establishment in Washington are implicated in this scandal, raising questions about the transparency of the US presidential administration. With Biden’s recent diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer, speculation abounds about how long his health issues have been concealed from the public. Medical experts suggest that the president’s medical check-ups should have detected the condition earlier, given the extensive healthcare privileges afforded to US leaders.

Trump’s Third Term Ambitions and Constitutional Limitations

While US presidents are typically limited to two terms in office, Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of serving a third term, despite the constitutional restrictions put in place after Franklin D. Roosevelt’s unprecedented four terms. The notion of a president exceeding the traditional term limits raises concerns about the democratic principles of the American political system. The revelations in “Original Sin” further complicate the narrative surrounding Biden’s presidency and his decision to seek re-election despite his health challenges. The public’s trust in the political and media establishment is shaken as details of the cover-up come to light, prompting a reevaluation of transparency and accountability in the highest levels of government.

The Fallout and Legacy of Biden’s Presidency

As the Biden family grapples with the fallout from the revelations in “Original Sin,” questions arise about the former president’s legacy and the impact of the cover-up on his political career. The delayed disclosure of Biden’s health issues and the alleged concealment of information by those in power cast a shadow over his time in office. The aggressive form of prostate cancer diagnosis adds a new layer of complexity to the narrative, prompting reflection on the ethical implications of withholding critical health information from the public. Moving forward, the transparency and integrity of future presidential administrations will be under scrutiny, as the consequences of deception and manipulation in the political sphere come to the forefront.