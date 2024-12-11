The Reason Behind Donald Trump’s Increase in Mass Deportation of Immigrants

In a chilling scene from the new movie “Wicked,” the essence of President-elect Donald Trump’s view of immigrants is succinctly captured. The two witches, Elphaba and Glinda, visit the Emerald City to meet the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, who reveals his plan to consolidate power by demonizing animals, stripping them of speech, and confining them to cages. When questioned by Elphaba, the Wizard asserts that creating a common enemy is the best way to unite people.

Trump’s Immigration Policy

Trump recently reiterated his intention to fulfill his campaign promise of deporting millions, starting with criminals and then expanding to others. He falsely claimed that over 13,000 undocumented “murderers” had been released into the country in the past three years, perpetuating apocalyptic fantasies about immigrant danger. However, the Department of Homeland Security reported that these individuals had been convicted of homicide over four decades, with most in incarceration rather than roaming the streets.

Debunking Trump’s Myths

Contrary to Trump’s assertions, experts in the field of immigration studies have consistently found that immigrants do not significantly impact government finances, wages, deficits, debt, or crime rates. Alex Nowrasteh’s booklet, “The Most Common Arguments Against Immigration and Why They’re Wrong,” provides a comprehensive rebuttal to common misconceptions. Studies have shown that immigrants have a minimal negative impact on native-born wages, with some groups actually experiencing a slight increase.

Impact of Mass Deportation

With an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., the impending threat of mass deportation looms large. Industries like construction, agriculture, and hospitality heavily rely on immigrant workers, with potential deportations posing severe economic challenges. While Trump’s administration aims to prioritize criminals for deportation, the broader immigrant population remains at risk.

The narrative of mass deportation evokes comparisons to the thought-provoking film “A Day Without a Mexican,” highlighting the far-reaching consequences of such actions. Industry groups are lobbying for exemptions to protect vital sectors like agriculture, fearing labor shortages and increased costs.

As the nation grapples with the implications of Trump’s immigration stance, it becomes essential to critically examine the rationale behind these policies and their impact on individuals and society as a whole.