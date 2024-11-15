President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for the Department of Defense, Fox News personality Pete Hegseth, faced an investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Monterey back in 2017. The city of Monterey released a statement confirming that there was a police report linked to an investigation regarding the incident on Old Golf Course Road in October of that year.

The alleged assault was reported four days after it occurred, between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 8. The report mentioned a contusion on the victim’s right thigh, but did not disclose the accuser’s name or the results of the police investigation. Monterey stated that the investigation details were not subject to California’s public records laws.

Vanity Fair was the first to report on the allegations, to which Trump’s communications officer, Steven Cheung, responded by stating that Hegseth denied all accusations and that no charges were filed. Hegseth’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, also mentioned that the Monterey police department found no evidence to support the allegation.

Hegseth, who co-hosted “Fox & Friends” weekend edition, is an Army National Guard officer and a graduate of Princeton and Harvard University. He has received two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his military service. Additionally, he is a bestselling author for Fox News Books.

Fox News praised Hegseth’s contributions to the network, particularly his insights on military matters that resonated with viewers. However, his nomination to lead the Department of Defense without significant senior military or government experience has sparked skepticism among veterans and defense experts.

Hegseth has been vocal about his views on the military, advocating for the removal of top officials who support diversity and inclusion programs. He has also questioned the role of women in combat. Despite these controversies, Fox News expressed pride in Hegseth’s work and wished him well in his future endeavors in Washington.

In light of these developments, it is crucial to consider the implications of appointing individuals with limited experience in critical government roles. The controversy surrounding Hegseth’s nomination underscores the importance of evaluating candidates based on their qualifications and expertise, particularly when it comes to overseeing national defense matters. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the public must remain vigilant and hold leaders accountable for their actions and decisions.