The recent U.S. Senate debate between Rep. Adam B. Schiff and former Dodger Steve Garvey in California was filled with contentious exchanges on national issues like immigration, the economy, conflict in the Middle East, reproductive healthcare, and global warming. However, the most heated moments came when the candidates discussed their differing views on former President Trump.

Schiff, a Democrat with extensive political experience, criticized Garvey for his support of Trump, accusing him of being inexperienced and out of touch with Californian values. On the other hand, Garvey, a Republican without political experience, criticized Schiff for focusing too much on Trump and not enough on the issues that matter to Californians.

During the debate, the candidates also clashed on immigration policy. Schiff accused Garvey of supporting mass deportations, while Garvey emphasized the need for stronger border security and stricter immigration policies. The topic of abortion rights also sparked a debate, with Garvey expressing personal opposition to abortion but also pledging to support the voice of Californians on the issue.

When it came to the economy, Schiff and Garvey had differing views on the role of government. Garvey advocated for more free-market policies and criticized Schiff for what he called “Schiff-flation,” while Schiff supported direct federal spending on housing and proposed a renter’s tax credit.

The debate also touched on the legacy of former Senator Dianne Feinstein, with both candidates invoking her name on various issues like gun control and environmental regulations. Schiff positioned himself as a successor to Feinstein’s leadership style, while Garvey emphasized his ability to work with different groups to find consensus.

Overall, the debate highlighted the sharp contrasts between Schiff and Garvey on key political issues. While Schiff maintained a substantial lead in the polls, Garvey’s strong support for Trump and conservative values could still resonate with some voters. As the November election approaches, Californians will have to decide which candidate best represents their interests and values.