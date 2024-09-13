**Trump’s Comments on Haitian Immigrants Ignite Outrage in Florida**

The recent comments made by former President Trump regarding Haitian immigrants in Ohio have sparked outrage and disbelief among the Haitian American community in Florida. During a presidential debate watched by a group of 50 Democrats of Caribbean descent in a South Florida suburb, Trump repeated a baseless rumor that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were stealing dogs and cats to eat them. This insensitive and derogatory remark left many in the room stunned and angered, questioning how someone with such views could be a candidate for president.

**Response from the Haitian American Community in Florida**

Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas, the past president of the Haitian American Democratic Club of Broward County, expressed her dismay at Trump’s comments, highlighting the long history of Haitian immigrants being welcomed with open arms in the United States. She emphasized the importance of mobilizing the community to vote in response to Trump’s divisive rhetoric, stating that their best revenge is to show up at the polls and make their voices heard.

The Haitian American population in Florida, estimated at around 500,000, is the largest in the nation and has been a significant demographic in the state’s political landscape. Concentrated in South Florida, Haitian immigrants have made significant contributions to various sectors, from politics to healthcare. They have filled seats in city and county commissions, the state legislature, and Congress, while also playing vital roles in hospitals and other essential services.

**Political Landscape in Florida and the Impact of Haitian American Voters**

Florida has been a battleground state in recent elections, with Trump winning the state twice, including a narrow victory in 2020. However, recent polls showing Trump with a slight lead over Vice President Kamala Harris have given Democrats hope that they can be competitive in the upcoming election. The Haitian American community, which predominantly votes Democratic, could play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of the election.

While estimates of Haitian American voters vary, Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi believes that they could potentially sway the election in a closely contested race. He pointed out that the state and the presidency have been decided by slim margins in the past, highlighting the importance of every vote in a diverse state like Florida. Amandi also noted that the Haitian American community’s engagement in the political process could have a significant impact on the election results.

**Impact of Trump’s Comments on the Haitian American Community**

Trump’s derogatory comments about Haiti and Haitian immigrants have not gone unnoticed by the community. His previous characterization of Haiti as a “shithole country” and the recent rumor about Haitian immigrants in Ohio have been deeply hurtful and offensive to many. Gepsie Morisset-Metellus, the co-founder and executive director of the Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center, expressed concern for the Haitian residents of Springfield, Ohio, who have reportedly faced threats and intimidation from racists.

Morisset-Metellus emphasized the resilience and determination of the Haitian American community, noting that they have always been actively engaged in the political process. Despite facing discrimination and prejudice, Haitian immigrants have continued to contribute to the economy, culture, and communities in Florida. Their commitment to education, hard work, and building a better life for themselves and others is a testament to their strength and perseverance.

**Moving Forward: Mobilizing the Haitian American Vote**

In response to Trump’s inflammatory remarks, community leaders and activists are mobilizing efforts to ensure that Haitian American voters are informed and engaged in the upcoming election. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Haitian American Democrat from South Florida, emphasized the importance of countering Trump’s divisive rhetoric with unity and solidarity among the community. She stressed that Haitians and other immigrants come to the country with a shared commitment to progress and prosperity, not division and hatred.

As the election approaches, the Haitian American community in Florida remains determined to make their voices heard and to hold elected officials accountable for their actions and words. Despite facing challenges and obstacles, they are united in their resolve to stand up against bigotry, discrimination, and injustice. The upcoming election will be a critical moment for the Haitian American community to show their strength, resilience, and determination to create a brighter future for themselves and future generations.

In conclusion, Trump’s controversial comments on Haitian immigrants have ignited outrage and sparked a renewed sense of unity and purpose among the Haitian American community in Florida. The upcoming election will be a crucial opportunity for them to make their voices heard and to push back against intolerance and prejudice. As they mobilize and organize, Haitian American voters are poised to play a significant role in shaping the political landscape of Florida and the nation as a whole.