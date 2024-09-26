Understanding the Paradox: Trump Voters’ Disdain for Him Yet Support for Policies

You’ve heard it many times: A voter says they don’t like Donald Trump; they cite his nasty personality, divisiveness or penchant for saying stupid stuff. But then they say they’ll vote for him anyway: “Because I liked his policies.”

What policies are they referring to? This question has sparked curiosity among many, including myself. As a journalist covering politics, it’s crucial to delve deeper into the reasons behind this paradox. Trump’s lack of knowledge on policy was evident during his presidency, with former advisors revealing that he often neglected to do his homework, instead relying on his instincts. His stances on various issues were often ill-informed and misguided. While Trump did implement policies during his time in office, many of the most notable ones, such as tax cuts and the appointment of conservative federal judges, were largely driven by Republicans in Congress.

Filling the void left by Trump’s policy ignorance was the motivation behind MAGA Republicans’ ambitious Project 2025 blueprint for a potential second term. However, it’s worth questioning whether looking back fondly on Trump’s first-term initiatives is justifiable. Are voters truly referring to economic and immigration policies when they express support for Trump’s agenda?

The Economy: Trump inherited a growing economy from the Obama administration, but left behind an economy devastated by the pandemic for Biden and Harris to address. Trump’s perceived advantage in economic matters among voters is largely due to concerns over rising inflation under Biden’s administration, leading to higher interest rates set by the Federal Reserve. However, inflation has been a global issue driven by post-pandemic demand for goods. It’s important to note that Trump’s economic policies, such as tariffs and tax cuts favoring the wealthy, contributed to a significant increase in national debt during his tenure.

Immigration: While the influx of unauthorized migrants was lower under Trump compared to Biden, it’s crucial to acknowledge the controversial policies implemented during his administration. The forced separation of children from their families at the border without a clear reunification plan remains a dark chapter in U.S. immigration history. Trump’s rhetoric on immigration, including false claims about border security, does not align with the reality of his administration’s handling of the issue.

Supreme Court Appointments: Trump’s three Supreme Court picks and their decisions, including the recent ruling on Roe v. Wade, may be viewed favorably by some voters. However, the majority of Americans oppose the 2022 ruling, highlighting the divisive nature of Trump’s judicial legacy.

Foreign Policy: Trump’s foreign policy decisions, characterized by admiration for autocrats like Vladimir Putin, raised concerns about his approach to global diplomacy. His rejection of U.S. intelligence findings on Russian interference in the 2016 election, along with actions that weakened alliances and withheld aid to Ukraine, underscored the controversial nature of his foreign policy agenda.

Infrastructure and Healthcare: Despite promises of major infrastructure initiatives and a better alternative to the Affordable Care Act, Trump failed to deliver concrete plans for either during his presidency. In contrast, Biden has enacted infrastructure programs and expanded healthcare access, highlighting the contrast in policy priorities between the two administrations.

Climate Change: Trump’s inaction on climate change, despite mounting evidence of its impact on the environment, remains a significant policy failure. While Biden has implemented measures to address climate change, including clean energy projects, Trump has vowed to dismantle these efforts if re-elected.

COVID-19 Response: Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked by delays and mismanagement, resulted in preventable deaths and a lack of coordinated response. Biden’s efforts to accelerate vaccine distribution and address public health concerns have contrasted with Trump’s approach to the crisis.

Election Integrity: Trump’s efforts to undermine faith in the electoral process and reject the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election remain a contentious issue. Voters must consider the implications of supporting a candidate who challenges the legitimacy of democratic norms.

In conclusion, Trump’s policy record reflects a mix of controversial decisions and failures across various areas. While some voters may point to specific policies as reasons for supporting him, it’s essential to critically evaluate the impact of his administration’s actions on the country. As the 2022 election approaches, voters must consider not only Trump’s policy stances but also his character and leadership style when making their choice at the ballot box.