Federal Judge Slams President’s Pardon in Hunter Biden Tax Case

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi did not hold back in his criticism of President Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, in a federal tax case in Los Angeles. The judge accused the president of misrepresenting the facts of his son’s criminal case and undermining the justice system with the clemency. This bold move by a federal judge has sparked widespread condemnation from politicians across party lines.

Judge’s Rebuke of President’s Pardon

In a scathing order, Judge Scarsi called out President Biden for pardoning Hunter Biden, claiming that the president distorted the truth about his son’s criminal case when announcing the pardon. The judge went on to accuse the president of tarnishing the reputation of law enforcement and the justice system with his rationale for granting the clemency. Furthermore, Judge Scarsi raised concerns about the constitutionality of parts of the pardon, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Criticism

Adding to the chorus of disapproval, Governor Gavin Newsom also criticized President Biden for going back on his word. Scarsi, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President Trump, took issue with the notion that Hunter Biden received preferential treatment due to his family ties. The judge highlighted the president’s flawed reasoning behind the pardon, pointing out that Hunter Biden’s tax evasion occurred after he had already overcome his addiction struggles.

Questioning the President’s Assertion

Judge Scarsi further questioned President Biden’s assertion that Hunter Biden was singled out because of his last name. He pointed to the fact that two federal judges had rejected the claims made by the president, and the Department of Justice personnel oversaw the investigation leading to the charges against Hunter Biden. The judge emphasized that the president does not have the authority to rewrite history, despite having the power to grant pardons for federal offenses.

Constitutional Concerns and Legal Ramifications

The crux of Judge Scarsi’s ruling centered around the broad scope of the 11-year time frame covered by the pardon. He raised doubts about the constitutionality of extending the pardon to future events, as it could potentially exceed the president’s pardon powers. Ultimately, Judge Scarsi decided to interpret the pardon as covering conduct up until the time of its execution, underscoring the legal complexities surrounding the case.

In a surprising turn of events, Judge Scarsi announced that he would vacate Hunter Biden’s sentencing hearing and close the case once the formal pardon document is received. Despite the legal intricacies and political fallout surrounding the president’s decision, the implications of this high-profile pardon continue to reverberate across the legal and political landscape.