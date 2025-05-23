Alright, let’s dive into some news stories that caught our eye this week. We’ve got a mix of stories from Hong Kong, mainland China, Asia, and beyond that our readers found interesting. So, if you’re curious to see more of our reporting, maybe think about subscribing.

China is ramping up construction on a key dam project in Pakistan following threats from India to cut off water supplies. The dam, described as a “flagship” project, is getting a speed boost in response to the tensions between the two neighboring countries.

In another development, India’s new Prachand combat helicopter is being compared to China’s Z-10 attack helicopter. According to a Chinese military magazine, the Prachand would be no match for the Z-10 in high-altitude operations. It’s like pitting a mouse against a lion, at least according to the magazine’s perspective.

Moving on to some controversy, the US embassy is facing criticism for a video featuring Singapore’s HDB corridors and the South China Sea. The video has sparked backlash, with many questioning the embassy’s intentions and messaging. Not really sure why this matters, but it seems like the video struck a nerve with some folks.

