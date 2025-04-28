US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday he not concerned “at present” about American shops potentially running out of items due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.Trump has introduced a 10 per cent baseline tariff against most nations, and a far higher levy totaling 145 per cent on goods coming from China.The White House also introduced several sector-specific tariffs of 25 per cent, and has threatened to reimpose higher measures on dozens of trading partners if they do not reach a deal to lower trade barriers with the United States.Asked during an interview with Fox and Friends if he was concerned about reports of empty shelves due to the tariffs, Bessent replied: “Not at present.”“We have some great retailers,” he said during the Fox News interview. “I assume they pre-ordered.”“I think we’ll see some elasticities. I think we’ll see replacements, and then we will see how quickly the Chinese want to de-escalate.”

I mean, like, Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, was all like “nah, not really worried right now” about stores in America running outta stuff because of Trump’s tariffs. So, Trump slapped a 10% tariff on most countries and a whopping 145% on stuff from China. And then the White House was all like “let’s throw in some 25% tariffs on certain industries too, just for fun.” And now they’re threatening to crank up the tariffs even more if other countries don’t play nice and lower their trade barriers with the US.

So, when Bessent was chit-chatting on Fox and Friends, they asked him if he was freaking out about the possibility of empty shelves due to the tariffs, and he was all “nah, not really.” He was like “our retailers are top-notch, they probably stocked up in advance.” He also mentioned something about elasticities and replacements, whatever that means. And then he was like “let’s see how fast the Chinese back down.”

I gotta say, like, I’m not really sure why this matters, but it seems like Trump’s tariffs are causing quite the buzz. Like, what if you walk into a store and they don’t have your favorite snack because of these tariffs? That would be a disaster. But Bessent seems pretty chill about the whole thing. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out. I mean, it’s not like we can do anything about it, right?

In the end, I suppose we’ll just have to trust that everything will work out. I mean, it’s not like we have a choice, right? So, let’s just sit back and see how this tariff drama unfolds. Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like it’s gonna be a bumpy ride.