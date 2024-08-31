WhatsApp Novelists: Writing and Selling Books in Zimbabwe

In the bustling suburb of Budiriro 5 in Harare, Zimbabwe, Kingston Dhewa sits on a plastic chair, his eyes fixed on his smartphone as he furiously types away at the screen. Dhewa, a fruit and vegetable stall owner, takes breaks from his writing to attend to customers, only to resume his literary work once they leave. Despite the scorching sun and blaring gospel music from a nearby radio, Dhewa remains focused on crafting his latest novel in the local Shona language, inspired by the rich storytelling tradition of African rural life.

The Rise of WhatsApp Authors in Zimbabwe

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in Zimbabwe forced many individuals, including Dhewa, to seek alternative ways to pass the time. For Dhewa, this led to discovering the world of WhatsApp novels, where authors could share their stories with eager readers directly through the messaging app. With a growing following of over 1,000 readers, Dhewa found a new avenue to showcase his talent and connect with a diverse audience.

Writing on a Smartphone: Challenges and Triumphs

As Dhewa diligently crafts each chapter of his novel on his smartphone, he faces the challenge of balancing his writing with the demands of running his small business. Despite the limitations of not having a laptop, Dhewa remains dedicated to his craft, spending three to four hours on average to complete a chapter. His commitment to storytelling shines through in the 43 novels he has written and published on WhatsApp, each offering a unique glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of Zimbabwean culture and tradition.

Reaching Readers through WhatsApp Groups and Channels

With the limitations of WhatsApp groups allowing only 1,024 members per group, Dhewa has had to create multiple groups to accommodate his growing readership. On the other hand, authors like Pamela Ngirazi have opted for WhatsApp Channels to reach a wider audience in a one-way broadcast format. Ngirazi’s popular romance novel, “Prior Replica,” has garnered over 21,000 followers, showcasing the diverse range of genres and storytelling styles available on the platform.

Monetizing WhatsApp Novels: A New Frontier for Authors

For authors like Dhewa and Ngirazi, the ability to monetize their work on WhatsApp has opened up new opportunities for financial independence. By offering the first few chapters of their books for free to entice readers, authors can then charge a fee for access to the full novel. Payment methods range from mobile money transfers to purchasing with mobile phone airtime, ensuring a seamless transaction process for both authors and readers.

Navigating Copyright and Intellectual Property Concerns

As the popularity of WhatsApp novels grows, authors must navigate copyright and intellectual property issues to protect their work from unauthorized sharing. With Zimbabwe’s Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act providing legal protection for literary works published online, authors can take proactive steps to safeguard their creations. By registering their works with the Zimbabwe Copyright Office and incorporating clear terms and conditions for use, authors can mitigate the risk of intellectual property theft in the digital landscape.

The Future of Publishing in Zimbabwe: Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the economic challenges facing Zimbabwe’s traditional publishing industry, the rise of self-publishing on platforms like WhatsApp offers a glimmer of hope for emerging authors. While established writers may still benefit from international publishing deals, newer authors like Dhewa find solace in the ability to share their stories with a global audience. As the e-books market in Africa continues to expand, opportunities for digital publishing and self-promotion present a promising path for authors seeking to connect with readers beyond traditional publishing channels.

Exploring Cultural Identity through WhatsApp Novels

For authors like Dhewa, the opportunity to share local stories and celebrate African culture through WhatsApp novels is a powerful tool for cultural preservation and representation. By showcasing the richness and diversity of Zimbabwean traditions, authors can bridge the gap between local storytelling and global readership. Dhewa’s aspiration to achieve literary success and recognition echoes the sentiments of many WhatsApp authors, who seek to elevate African voices and narratives on a global stage.

In Conclusion

The emergence of WhatsApp novelists in Zimbabwe signals a shift in the publishing landscape, offering a platform for authors to connect directly with readers and share their stories in a digital age. As authors like Kingston Dhewa and Pamela Ngirazi continue to captivate audiences with their unique storytelling styles, the future of publishing in Zimbabwe holds promise for those willing to embrace the opportunities presented by digital platforms. With a blend of tradition and innovation, WhatsApp novels serve as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling in a rapidly changing world.