Thailand’s First Same-Sex Marriage Couples: Breaking Barriers and Celebrating Love

BANGKOK — Thailand made history as it celebrated the first day of its same-sex marriage law taking effect. On the fifth floor of a bustling Bangkok mall, gay couples gathered for a mass wedding ceremony, marking a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ rights in Southeast Asia.

Milestone for Equality

Permsup Saiaung, one of the jubilant newlyweds, expressed the joy of finally being able to marry her partner of nearly two decades. The Marriage Equality Act redefines marriage as a partnership between individuals of any gender, granting same-sex couples legal rights similar to those of traditional marriages, such as inheritance, adoption, and medical benefits.

Personal Stories

For Saiaung and her wife, Puangphet Hengkham, marriage became essential after an accident left Hengkham injured and Saiaung unable to authorize emergency treatment. The couple’s journey to marriage included a four-year legal battle that culminated in the redefinition of marriage laws.

Many couples, like Jiraphat Multakorn and Pornthipha Damkaew, saw the new law as an opportunity to solidify their relationships legally. As Damkaew will now have access to welfare benefits and potential home loans, Multakorn emphasized the significance of having her partner by her side through thick and thin.

Activism and Challenges

While Thailand has long been a haven for LGBTQ+ communities, activists like Waaddao Chumaporn continue to push for more inclusive laws. Challenges remain, as gender recognition bills and other legislative measures face opposition from conservative lawmakers.

Record-Breaking Celebrations

The mass wedding in Bangkok set a new Guinness World Record with 654 same-sex couples tying the knot in one day. The day ended with 1,839 couples nationwide registering their marriages, highlighting the eagerness of many to take advantage of the newfound legal rights.

A Time for Change

For some, like long-time partners Pakodchakon Wongsupha and Kan Kerdmeemun, the new law signifies a changing world where love is love, regardless of legal recognition. The couple, dubbed Grandma and Grandpa by younger activists, have seen the evolution of LGBTQ+ rights and are content to simply be together.

As Thailand embraces marriage equality, the stories of these couples reflect a diverse tapestry of love, resilience, and hope for a more inclusive future. The journey towards equality continues, with each wedding marking a step forward in the fight for love without boundaries.