USA Gymnastics has made it clear that they believe they followed the rules when it came to the appeal that led to gymnast Jordan Chiles being awarded a bronze medal in Paris. However, despite their efforts, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has stated that their rules do not allow for a reconsideration in this case.

In a statement released on Monday, USA Gymnastics expressed their disappointment with the CAS ruling, which means that Chiles may have to return the bronze medal that she was awarded. The governing body is determined to explore all possible avenues and appeal processes, including taking the case to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, in order to ensure that Chiles receives the recognition and medal that they believe she deserves.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has also voiced their support for Chiles, stating that they will do everything in their power to help her keep the medal and the ranking that she earned. Chiles had initially placed fifth in the floor exercise, but after a successful appeal, her score was adjusted, allowing her to claim the bronze medal.

The dispute arose when it was revealed that the inquiry filed by Chiles’ coach was submitted four seconds after the one-minute deadline. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation and Ana Bărbosu, the gymnast who was originally awarded the bronze, raised objections, leading to the CAS ruling against USA Gymnastics.

Despite the setback, USA Gymnastics remains determined to fight for Chiles and uphold the integrity of the sport. The case has sparked a debate over the strict adherence to timing rules in gymnastics competitions and the impact it can have on the final results.

As the situation continues to unfold, Chiles and her supporters are hoping for a resolution that will allow her to keep the bronze medal that she rightfully earned. The controversy surrounding this case serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges that can arise in the world of competitive gymnastics, where even a matter of seconds can make a significant difference in the outcome of a competition.