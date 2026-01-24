Swing Central Valley Congressional District Seeks ‘Best’ Candidate

The Central Valley Congressional District 22 race is heating up as Democrat Rudy Salas and Republican David Valadao vie for the seat in a closely divided district. With the election day looming, both candidates are rallying their supporters and making their case to voters in Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties.

The Battle for the Central Valley

The Central Valley has long been a battleground for political parties, with a mix of progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans shaping the political landscape. District 22, in particular, has seen close margins in recent elections, with Salas losing to Valadao by a slim margin in 2022. This year, both candidates are working hard to secure the support of voters in the district, which is home to a large Latino population and relies heavily on agriculture for its economy.

Salas vs. Valadao: A Closer Look

Rudy Salas, a Democrat and former member of the California Assembly, is hoping to unseat Valadao and become the first Latino to represent the Central Valley in Congress. Salas has been touting his accomplishments in the Assembly, including securing funding for education and advocating for farmworkers and Latinos in the region.

On the other side, David Valadao, a Republican and dairy farmer, is seeking reelection to continue his work advocating for resources for the Central Valley. Valadao, who has served in Congress since 2012, has focused on issues like water rights, homelessness, crime, and affordable housing. He has also taken a more moderate stance on reproductive rights, supporting exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

The Issues at Stake

While Salas and Valadao have their differences on various issues, including healthcare, education, and immigration reform, both candidates are focusing on the concerns of District 22 voters. Salas has emphasized his record on raising the minimum wage and supporting farmworkers, while Valadao has highlighted his efforts to secure funding for critical projects in the district.

As the election day approaches, voters in the Central Valley will have to weigh the candidates’ positions on these key issues and decide who they believe will best represent their interests in Congress. With the district’s history of close races and split party loyalties, every vote will count in determining the outcome of this crucial election.

The Final Push

In the final weeks of the campaign, both Salas and Valadao are ramping up their efforts to reach out to voters and make their case for why they are the best candidate for Congressional District 22. With grassroots support and a focus on the issues that matter most to Central Valley residents, the outcome of this race remains uncertain.

As Election Day draws near, the people of the Central Valley will have the opportunity to choose the candidate they believe will best represent their interests and values in Congress. The future of District 22 hangs in the balance, and the decision of voters will shape the political landscape of the region for years to come.