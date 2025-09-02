China has been facing a growing concern over childhood myopia, also known as nearsightedness, in recent years. The strict zero-covid rules implemented in 2020 inadvertently led to a natural experiment that shed light on the impact of indoor activities on children’s eyesight.

During the nationwide lockdown between January and May 2020, many schools in China were closed, forcing children to study online and spend extended periods indoors. This lack of outdoor activities and exposure to natural light has been linked to the increasing prevalence of myopia among children in the country.

Research has shown that spending more time indoors, especially on digital devices, can contribute to the development of myopia in children. The prolonged use of screens and limited exposure to natural light can strain the eyes and affect their development, leading to vision problems.

In response to this growing issue, experts have been advocating for measures to reduce childhood myopia in China. Some of the proposed solutions include increasing outdoor activities for children, promoting eye exercises, and implementing regulations on screen time for young individuals.

Furthermore, educating parents and children about the importance of eye health and regular eye check-ups is essential in preventing and managing myopia. By raising awareness and taking proactive measures, the prevalence of childhood myopia in China can be effectively addressed.

It is crucial for policymakers, educators, and parents to work together in promoting eye health and ensuring the well-being of children. By prioritizing outdoor activities, limiting screen time, and providing proper eye care, China can combat the rising rates of childhood myopia and safeguard the vision of future generations.