China Braces for Impact as Yagi Super Typhoon Hits

As super typhoon Yagi makes its way towards China, the country is facing the potential impact of one of the most powerful storms in recent years. The popular tourist island of Hainan, located south of mainland China, is in the direct path of the storm, which is expected to bring catastrophic winds and torrential rain to the region.

The storm made landfall in Wenchang city in the north-east of Hainan island with winds reaching up to 223 km/h (138 mph) on Friday. This makes Yagi the strongest typhoon to hit Hainan since Rammasun in 2014, which tragically resulted in the loss of 46 lives. China’s weather agency has confirmed that Yagi is the strongest typhoon to make landfall in the autumn season.

Evacuations of over 400,000 people were conducted ahead of Yagi’s arrival, as authorities took proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas. Trains, boats, and flights were suspended, and schools were closed to prevent any potential harm to the public.

Yagi’s Journey and Impact

Yagi, which has intensified significantly after causing destruction in the northern Philippines earlier in the week, is now considered the second strongest typhoon of the year. Meteorologists are warning that the storm could cause “catastrophic” damage in Hainan and the neighboring province of Guangdong, which is the most populous in China.

The Indo-Pacific Tropical Cyclone Warning Center has issued an advisory describing Yagi as an “extremely dangerous and powerful” super typhoon, equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane. As the storm made landfall, Hainan experienced widespread power outages, affecting approximately 830,000 households. However, emergency teams managed to restore power to 260,000 homes by Friday evening.

All tourist attractions in Hainan have been closed since Wednesday, as authorities issued warnings of “massive and destructive winds” that could pose a serious threat to public safety. With its white sand beaches, luxury hotels, and duty-free shops, Hainan has earned the nickname “China’s Hawaii” and attracts tourists from around the world.

The Impact on Infrastructure and Transport

The world’s longest sea crossing, the main bridge connecting Hong Kong with Macau and Zhuhai in Guangdong, was closed in anticipation of the storm. Yagi made a second landfall in Guangdong on Friday evening, bringing winds exceeding 200 km/h and heavy rainfall to the region. China’s weather authority has predicted rainfall of up to 500mm in the affected areas.

Hainan has a history of facing typhoons, with only nine out of 106 storms classified as super typhoons since 1949. Chinese authorities believe that Yagi will be the strongest typhoon to hit the southern coast in a decade, underscoring the severity of the situation.

In Hong Kong, trading at the stock exchange was suspended, and schools were closed as a precautionary measure. While there were reports of five people injured due to extreme weather conditions, overall damage was limited. Yagi is expected to weaken as it moves towards northern Vietnam, where authorities are preparing for its impact.

Vietnam Braces for Yagi’s Arrival

In Vietnam, tens of thousands of people in the provinces of Hai Phong and Thai Binh are being evacuated to safer ground ahead of Yagi’s anticipated landfall. The military has mobilized around 460,000 officers to manage the storm’s impact, recognizing the potential threat it poses to the region’s socio-economic development.

Vietnam’s deputy agriculture minister has issued a warning about the potential for catastrophic damage caused by Yagi if the necessary precautions are not taken. Four airports in the country’s north, including Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, will be closed on Saturday to ensure the safety of residents and travelers.

Yagi’s Impact on the Region

Earlier in the week, Yagi caused floods and landslides in the northern Philippines, resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives and forcing thousands of people to evacuate to safer areas. Scientists attribute the increasing intensity and frequency of typhoons and hurricanes to climate change, as warmer ocean waters provide more energy for storms to develop.

Yagi’s arrival comes just a week after typhoon Shanshan hit Japan, claiming the lives of at least six people and injuring hundreds. The global impact of extreme weather events underscores the urgency of addressing climate change and its effects on vulnerable communities.

As China and Vietnam prepare for the aftermath of Yagi’s landfall, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of residents in the affected areas. The resilience of these communities in the face of natural disasters serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and response measures in mitigating the impact of future storms.