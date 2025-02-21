Finance Minister Lan Foan has made it clear that China’s commitment to advancing technology through fiscal support is a top priority for the government. Analysts speculate that Beijing will increase this year’s fiscal deficit ratio to 4 percent in order to stimulate economic growth. In an article published in the Communist Party’s People’s Daily, Lan outlined his ministry’s plans to boost technological innovation, increase funding for science and technology, and fully support breakthroughs in critical core technologies in the upcoming year.

Lan’s vision includes a focus on supporting high-quality development initiatives within key manufacturing industry chains, providing increased support for advanced technological transformation in the manufacturing sector, and implementing incentive policies for specialized and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, he aims to expand fiscal spending by raising the deficit ratio, increasing bond issuance, and directing spending towards improving people’s livelihoods and boosting consumption.

The necessity for enhanced fiscal support and the identification of new growth drivers has become increasingly pressing for China, the world’s second-largest economy. Challenges such as a struggling real estate sector, external uncertainties stemming from Donald Trump’s second term as US president, and competition in the tech industry with the United States have all contributed to a complex economic landscape.

Plans for Fiscal Support and Innovation

As China navigates these challenges, Minister Lan’s focus on technological innovation and fiscal support will play a crucial role in driving the country’s economic growth. By prioritizing the development of cutting-edge technologies and providing resources for breakthroughs in key areas, the government aims to strengthen its position as a global leader in innovation.

To achieve this, Lan has pledged to increase central government funding for science and technology initiatives, ensuring that critical core technologies receive the necessary support to flourish. By supporting high-quality development projects in crucial manufacturing sectors and promoting advanced technological transformations, China aims to enhance its competitiveness and drive sustainable growth in the long term.

Upcoming Policy Announcements and Economic Outlook

As the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference prepare to convene next month for their annual “two sessions” meetings, the public eagerly anticipates specific details regarding the deficit ratio and scale of bond issuance. These announcements will shed light on the government’s concrete plans for implementing fiscal support measures and driving technological innovation forward in the coming year.

In the face of external challenges and domestic economic pressures, China’s commitment to bolstering its technological capabilities through increased fiscal support signals a proactive approach to navigating the evolving global landscape. By investing in innovation, supporting key industries, and prioritizing the well-being of its citizens, China aims to secure a prosperous future for its economy and society.

As the world watches China’s next steps in the realm of technology and fiscal policy, Minister Lan Foan’s pledge to prioritize innovation and support breakthroughs in critical technologies stands as a testament to the country’s commitment to progress and growth. Through strategic investments and targeted initiatives, China is poised to emerge as a dominant force in the global tech arena, shaping the future of innovation and economic development for years to come.