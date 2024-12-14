Former Syrian Official Charged in California for Torture – ‘Flying Carpet’ Prison Abuse

A former Syrian military official, Samir Ousman Sheikh, has been charged by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles with multiple counts of torture at a prison he managed for years. Sheikh, the former head of the Damascus Central Prison, is accused of personally participating in the torture of political dissidents to suppress opposition to the regime of then-Syrian President Bashar Assad, as revealed by the Justice Department.

Arrest and Indictment

Authorities apprehended 72-year-old Sheikh at Los Angeles International Airport on July 10 and subsequently indicted him on immigration fraud charges the following month. This week, the grand jury added three counts of torture and one count of conspiracy to commit torture to the charges against him. Prosecutors allege that Sheikh was directly involved in the violence, which included beatings and the use of a wooden device known as the “flying carpet” that caused one victim to suffer a fractured spine.

Defense and Denial

In response to the charges, Nina Marino, Sheikh’s attorney, vehemently denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and false. She criticized the Justice Department for allocating resources to prosecute a foreign national for crimes committed in another country, diverting attention from protecting American citizens from domestic criminal activities. Marino pledged to vigorously defend Sheikh against the accusations and secure his full vindication.

Legal Proceedings

After pleading not guilty to the initial fraud charges in August, Sheikh is awaiting arraignment on the new indictment in the upcoming days or weeks, as confirmed by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Los Angeles. According to the latest indictment, Sheikh supervised the Adra prison in Damascus from 2005 to 2008, overseeing a punishment wing with isolation cells and interrogation rooms where torture occurred.

Potential Conviction and Sentencing

If convicted, Sheikh could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for the torture charges and up to 10 years for the immigration fraud offenses. The Justice Department revealed that Sheikh concealed his role at the prison when applying for U.S. citizenship and made false statements on his visa application. Sheikh’s past involvement in the Syrian police and state security apparatus, as well as his ties to the ruling Ba’ath Party and former governorship under Assad, have raised significant concerns about his actions and intentions.

In light of these disturbing revelations, the case against Sheikh sheds light on the continued pursuit of justice for victims of human rights abuses globally, underscoring the importance of accountability and transparency in addressing atrocities committed by individuals in positions of power. As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome of Sheikh’s trial will be closely monitored to ensure that justice is served for the victims of torture and their families.