Bears rookie diaries with Tory Taylor, Austin Booker | Week 2

As reported by Gabby Hajduk

Bears fourth-round pick Tory Taylor and fifth-round pick Austin Booker have been documenting their training camp experiences exclusively on ChicagoBears.com. This series allows both players to share their first-person accounts once a week throughout training camp.

It’s been a little over two weeks since we began training camp, and things have been going smoothly. We’ve had a couple of days off already, and now we’re gearing up for our first game week. We’re off to Ohio today for the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. It’s surreal to think that this will be my first NFL game.

Sometimes, in the midst of everything, you forget where you started from. But then there are moments, like sitting on the sideline during practice, where it hits you that you’re living your dream. Being on the field with these guys is an incredible experience.

I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. I don’t take it for granted at all. Every day, I remind myself that nothing is guaranteed, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to play this week.

I try to maintain my routine whether it’s a practice day or a game day. While some say you can’t replicate the intensity of a game in practice, I approach each day with the same mindset. The only difference is the setting. Whether I’m practicing alone in the park, on the field, or in a stadium, my approach remains consistent.

This simplicity extends to my overall outlook on football. The game can be complex, but I believe in keeping things straightforward. I focus on incremental improvements, one step at a time. I try not to set lofty, long-term goals. My focus is on what I can achieve each day. When I step into the building, football is my sole focus.

This approach has served me well throughout my football career. I concentrate on honing my skills as a punter and holder, taking small steps each day. I’ve learned that progress is gradual, and continuous improvement is key to success.

One of my mentors, Jason Baker, a former punter at Iowa and a seasoned NFL player, once shared valuable advice with me. He emphasized the power of making small daily improvements. He said that by getting just one percent better every day, the growth would be exponential. I’ve embraced this principle of consistent progress.

Beyond practices and game preparations, we recently enjoyed our second off day. Despite the break, I made it a point to come in for some recovery sessions and a hearty breakfast. I also spent time with my teammates, including Scales and Cairo Santos, building camaraderie on and off the field.

Last week, we rookies had the opportunity to showcase our talents in front of the entire team. I decided to perform “Best I Ever Had” by Drake without any musical accompaniment. I wanted to stand out and make a lasting impression. The response was positive, and I’m pleased with how it turned out.

I’m looking forward to attending an Aston Villa practice at Soldier Field this Friday. As a devoted English soccer fan, this is an exciting opportunity for me. During my spring break last March, I attended multiple Leeds United games in England, including an Aston Villa match. I can’t wait to meet the players and witness their training firsthand.

I want to express my gratitude to the fans who have been attending our practices. Their support means a lot, especially during the week. I appreciate the effort they put in to watch us practice and look forward to seeing more fans during camp and at our games at Soldier Field.

As we progress through training camp, I relish every moment on the field. I’m focused on mastering the defensive playbook and adapting quickly to the demands of the game. Observing the veterans and learning from their experience has been invaluable.

Challenges remain, particularly in improving my pad level and initial burst off the line. These fundamental aspects are crucial for a strong start in each play. I’m fortunate to receive guidance from Coach Travis Smith and my fellow defensive linemen, who offer valuable insights and support.

Our defense boasts exceptional talent, from Tremaine Edmunds to Montez Sweat and the entire secondary. The competition in practice has been intense, with players like Braxton Jones pushing me to elevate my game. I’m working on creating separation and mastering the nuances of pressuring the pocket effectively.

My father, a former college defensive tackle, instilled in me the importance of playing with a dominant mindset. His guidance has shaped my approach to the game since childhood. Having him at practice this weekend was a special moment, and I value his support and wisdom.

With an off day to recuperate, I focused on recovery and relaxation at my new place. Maintaining my weight and nutrition is crucial during camp, and I’m adjusting my meals to meet the physical demands of the training. I aim to enhance my performance on the field by staying in optimal condition.

Looking ahead to the Hall of Fame Game, I’m eager to showcase my skills and contribute to the team’s success. While personal achievements are important, my priority is to fulfill my role on the defensive line effectively. I’m excited to be back on the field and make an impact in the upcoming game.

The camaraderie and team bonding during camp have been uplifting, and I’m grateful for the opportunities to connect with my teammates. The rookie performances and shared experiences have created a strong sense of unity within the team. I’m prepared to give my best effort on Thursday and demonstrate my capabilities on the field.