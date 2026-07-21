2026 California Governor Election: Potential Candidates to Watch

As the 2026 California governor election approaches, the political landscape is already buzzing with potential candidates vying for the state’s highest office. With Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ineligible for a third term, a diverse array of hopefuls are stepping up to fill his shoes. California has yet to elect a woman as governor and has only had one person of color, Governor Romualdo Pacheco, serve in the office briefly in 1875. Let’s take a closer look at some of the declared candidates and potential contenders for the upcoming race.

Toni Atkins: A Trailblazer in California Politics

Toni Atkins, the current California Senate president pro tem, is making waves as a potential candidate for governor. A Democrat hailing from San Diego, Atkins has a strong track record of leadership in the state legislature. She made history as the first female and first openly LGBTQ+ president pro tem in state history. Atkins, 62, comes from humble beginnings, growing up in rural Virginia as the daughter of a coal miner and seamstress.

Atkins’ political career began on the San Diego City Council before she ascended to higher offices in the state legislature. As both an Assembly speaker and Senate president pro tem, she has championed important initiatives, from affordable housing advocacy to educational reforms. Atkins’ commitment to progressive values and her personal story of overcoming adversity resonate with many Californians.

Eleni Kounalakis: A Strong Advocate for Women’s Rights

Eleni Kounalakis, the current California lieutenant governor, is another prominent figure in the 2026 governor race. A Democrat with a background in foreign affairs, Kounalakis has been a fierce advocate for women’s rights and climate change action. Her experience as a major fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns underscores her commitment to progressive causes.

Kounalakis, 58, brings a unique perspective to the table, having grown up in a wealthy family in Sacramento. Her political career has been marked by a dedication to public service and a focus on empowering marginalized communities. As the first major candidate to formally launch a gubernatorial campaign, Kounalakis is poised to make a significant impact on the race.

Tony Thurmond: A Voice for Education and Equality

Tony Thurmond, the California superintendent of public instruction, is a dynamic candidate with a strong focus on education and economic equality. A Democrat representing the East Bay, Thurmond has a personal story of resilience, having been orphaned at a young age and raised in poverty. His Afro Latino heritage informs his commitment to addressing California’s economic disparities.

Thurmond’s tenure as superintendent has been marked by efforts to improve educational outcomes for all students, particularly those from underserved communities. His vocal opposition to discriminatory policies and his advocacy for higher wages for teachers have endeared him to many voters. Despite facing criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thurmond remains a formidable contender in the governor race.

Antonio Villaraigosa: A Veteran Leader with a Complicated Past

Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles, is a seasoned politician with a complex legacy. A Democrat who served as the first Latino mayor of Los Angeles since 1872, Villaraigosa has a reputation for tough leadership and controversial decisions. His tenure as mayor was marked by efforts to increase the size of the LAPD and reduce violent crime in the city.

Villaraigosa’s political career has been marred by personal scandals, including an extramarital affair that led to the end of his marriage. Despite these challenges, he remains a formidable figure in California politics, with a strong base of support in Los Angeles. His experience as a labor organizer and advocate for mass transit has endeared him to many progressive voters.

Betty Yee: A Financial Expert with a Personal Connection to Poverty

Betty Yee, the former California controller, brings a wealth of financial expertise to the governor race. A Democrat born to Chinese immigrant parents in San Francisco, Yee has a deep understanding of the importance of financial health. Her audits and investigations as controller uncovered millions of dollars in misspent funds, showcasing her commitment to fiscal responsibility.

Yee’s personal story of growing up in poverty and managing her family’s finances as a young girl resonates with many Californians. Despite facing scrutiny over her involvement in a controversial government contract, Yee remains a respected figure in the Democratic Party. Her emphasis on budget experience and financial accountability could appeal to voters concerned about the state’s fiscal future.

Other Potential Contenders to Watch

In addition to the declared candidates, several other prominent figures are rumored to be considering a run for governor in 2026. Xavier Beccera, the current U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, is a Democrat with a strong track record on healthcare policy. Chad Bianco, the Riverside County sheriff, is a Republican known for his tough stance on law enforcement issues.

Rob Bonta, the California attorney general, is a Democrat with a background in criminal justice reform. Rick Caruso, a Los Angeles developer, is a Democrat with experience in urban planning and economic development. Lanhee Chen, a Stanford University professor and public policy expert, is a Republican known for his conservative views.

Brian Dahle, a state senator, is a Republican with a focus on rural issues and agricultural policy. Steve Hilton, a conservative commentator, is a Republican with a strong following in right-wing circles. Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, is a progressive firebrand known for her advocacy on consumer protection and financial reform.

The 2026 California governor election is shaping up to be a historic and competitive race, with a diverse array of candidates vying for the state’s highest office. From seasoned politicians to up-and-coming leaders, the field is rich with talent and potential. As the campaign heats up, voters will have the opportunity to choose a candidate who reflects their values and priorities for the future of California. Stay tuned for updates and analysis as the race unfolds.