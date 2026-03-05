As the Russia-Ukraine war continues into its 894th day, here are the key events that took place on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Fighting

In northeastern Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, a suspected Russian Iskander missile struck a residential area, resulting in the death of one person and injuring 12 others, including an eight-month-old baby. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that a medical clinic was among the buildings damaged in the attack.

On the Russian side, in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, a Ukrainian drone hit an ambulance near the town of Sudzha, resulting in the death of a driver and paramedic, and injuring a doctor. Russia responded by sending reserve troops to the region, claiming that pro-Kyiv fighters had crossed the border with tanks and armored vehicles. The situation was described as “tense” but “under control” by Russian forces.

Politics and Diplomacy

Niger’s military rulers decided to cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine in solidarity with Mali, which had previously severed relations with Kyiv. This decision came after remarks from a Ukrainian official were interpreted as support for groups involved in an attack that killed mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group and Malian soldiers.

In a separate development, Maria Andreyeva, a leader of the Put Domoy group advocating for drafted men to return home from Ukraine, resigned from her activities following pressure from the Kremlin. She was labeled a “foreign agent” by Moscow, leading to her job loss.

A court in Prague sentenced Czech volunteer Filip Siman to seven years in jail for looting from civilians and deceased soldiers while serving with the Ukrainian army. Siman was accused of stealing from civilians and soldiers in the cities of Irpin and Bucha.

Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had used more drones in combat compared to Russia the previous month, emphasizing the strategic impact of these weapons. Additionally, Ukraine allocated additional funding to its domestic missile program in an effort to bridge the gap in capabilities with Russia. Zelenskyy mentioned that more domestically produced missiles were in the pipeline.

These recent developments highlight the ongoing challenges and complexities in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as both sides continue to engage in military operations while navigating diplomatic tensions and strategic weapon advancements.