Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Was Mum on the Acceptance of Military Deportee Flights

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum found herself in a precarious position on Tuesday as she fielded questions about whether Mexico would allow U.S. military flights carrying deportees under the Trump administration’s mass-expulsion plans. At her morning news conference, Sheinbaum skirted around the issue, stating, “Until now, this hasn’t taken place,” without providing further details or a definitive answer.

This ambiguity comes on the heels of the White House utilizing military aircraft to transport deportees, including two Pentagon flights that recently ferried over 150 individuals to Guatemala. President Trump’s aggressive immigration policies, which include deploying active-duty troops to the U.S. southwest border, have sparked concerns in Mexico due to historical sensitivities surrounding military involvement by its northern neighbor.

The Use of Military Aircraft Raises Alarms Across Latin America

While it remains uncertain whether Pentagon air assets will be utilized to transport deportees to Mexico, previous reports suggesting Mexico’s refusal of a U.S. military flight have not been publicly confirmed by either country. The specter of military planes flying over Mexican airspace and unloading deportees at Mexican airports dredges up memories of past invasions and incursions, stoking fears and tensions in the region.

The recent diplomatic showdown between President Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences. Following Petro’s refusal to allow two Pentagon aircraft carrying deportees to land in Colombia, Trump threatened sanctions against the country. However, after negotiations, the White House backed down, highlighting the diplomatic tightrope that leaders like Sheinbaum must walk.

Expert Analysis and Public Sentiment in Mexico

Tony Payan, the head of the Center for the U.S. and Mexico at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, shed light on Sheinbaum’s predicament. Payan noted, “The optics of military planes flying deportees back to Mexico would not be good for her nationalist base. But she may not have a choice other than to accept it.” With Mexican citizens comprising a significant portion of the estimated 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally, the pressure on Sheinbaum to navigate Trump’s demands while upholding Mexico’s sovereignty is palpable.

Furthermore, Trump’s tariff threats against Mexican imports and his executive order targeting cartels as foreign terrorist organizations add further complexity to the situation. The potential economic fallout from a 25% tariff on Mexican goods, combined with the looming specter of direct military intervention against drug traffickers, adds layers of uncertainty to the already tense bilateral relationship.

Preparing for an Influx of Deportees and Asylum Seekers

As the U.S. gears up to increase the number of deportees returned to Mexico under Trump’s directives, Mexican authorities are bracing for an influx by constructing new shelters along the northern border. These facilities will cater to repatriated citizens, as well as third-country nationals redirected to Mexico under the Remain in Mexico policy.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties ahead, Sheinbaum remains committed to safeguarding Mexico’s interests while addressing the humanitarian needs of deportees and asylum seekers. The delicate balancing act between economic stability and national sovereignty will continue to shape Mexico’s response to U.S. military deportee flights in the days to come.