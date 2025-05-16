Beijing is really going all in on trying to make a stronger domestic market, you know? They’re super focused on cutting down China’s vulnerability to external tariff shocks, even with a kinda-sorta ceasefire in the whole trade war with the United States. Premier Li Qiang was all like, “We’re gonna keep on basing our development strategy on boosting ‘domestic circulation’”, which basically means making the country more self-reliant economically by building up a solid, unified domestic market. This news comes from Xinhua, the state-run news agency, by the way.

At a State Council meeting led by Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang, Li emphasized that China needs to tap into the economy’s “internal stability and long-term growth potential” to counter all the uncertainties popping up globally. Analysts are saying that the ongoing showdown with Washington is adding some extra pressure on China to amp up domestic demand and lessen the economy’s reliance on overseas trade. Zhang Zhiwei, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, mentioned, “I think the government has realized China can’t just depend on exports to drive growth anymore, especially with the whole deglobalization thing going on.”

