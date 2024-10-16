In Modiin, Israel, the recent attack by Iran on October 1st was a terrifying experience for families like mine who had to seek shelter in bomb shelters. The air raid sirens and new Israeli alert system sent us running to our safe room with our children, where we spent an hour listening to the booms and sirens from missile interceptors and Iranian ballistic missiles hitting nearby locations.

The attack targeted mainly Israeli military sites and security installations, showing restraint by avoiding civilian areas. However, Iran’s indirect attacks through proxy militias in various countries have resulted in numerous Israeli casualties over the past year. The threat posed by Iran goes beyond just Israel, as the regime’s ambitions extend to destabilizing the entire region and posing a global threat.

Efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon have been made through sanctions, negotiations, and covert operations, but the regime continues to advance its nuclear program. The potential for Iran to produce bomb-grade uranium in a matter of weeks is a grave concern for international security.

Iran’s influence through proxy militias in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq has led to destabilization, conflict, and humanitarian crises in those countries. The regime’s oppressive actions against its own people, along with reports of political assassinations and collaboration with Russia on nuclear technology, further highlight the urgent need to address the Iranian threat.

The United States and its allies must consider a military option to take out Iran’s nuclear sites to prevent a catastrophic outcome. Collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Israel have been successful in the past, and a strategic bombing campaign may be necessary to deter Iran’s aggression.

As tensions escalate and the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran looms large, decisive action is required to safeguard regional and global security. The time to act is now before it’s too late to prevent a potential disaster. The international community must stand united against the Iranian regime’s dangerous ambitions to ensure a peaceful and stable future for all.